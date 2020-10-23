Clubs raise more than $300,000 for learning campaign

Nearly 200 supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana stepped up to help the organization raise more than $300,000.

The efforts were part of Boys & Girls Clubs’ Return2Learn $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge, which ran from Sept. 14-30 and raised money for the organization’s fall programming.

In total, 184 individuals donated $201,173 and helped the organization secure an additional $100,000 from an anonymous donor offering a dollar-for-dollar match.

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, attributed the success of the campaign to the support the organization has within the community.

“It’s hard to truly express how grateful we are to our donors who really showed up to support Boys & Girls Clubs,” Smiley said. “To raise $200,000 in such a short time is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to how much our communities believe in the work we are doing.”

Like many businesses and organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs re-evaluated its services to fulfill the needs of children and their families this fall. With academic success serving as one of the organization’s priority outcome areas, Club staff knew it would be a focus during the school year.