MERRILLVILLE — A resident's request to raise chickens on his residential property has hatched discussions about whether Merrillville should permit backyard poultry townwide.
Poultry is prohibited in residential areas in Merrillville, but Michael Shannon is seeking a special exception to continue raising chickens on his 65th Avenue property.
The matter received an unfavorable recommendation from the town's Board of Zoning Appeals, and the request is now before the Town Council for a final decision. The panel tabled the issue earlier this month.
Councilwoman Roxanne LaMarca is proposing changes to Merrillville's animal ordinance. While the council reviews those possible alterations, many of which involve pets, the panel began contemplating if backyard chickens could be authorized in residential areas throughout the municipality.
Shannon and another resident interested in raising chickens on his property are in favor of such action. LaMarca said posts on the town's Facebook page have been “overwhelmingly” positive for backyard poultry.
She said she has cared for chickens. Outside of “a little noise,” the birds don't cause a nuisance.
If backyard poultry is allowed, Councilman Shawn Pettit asked if the town should require regular inspections of chickens and their living areas as a way to ensure there is no abuse or health issues.
Although raising chickens offers multiple nutritional and educational opportunities, there are necessary precautions to avoid becoming sick from the animals.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poultry can carry salmonella germs in their droppings and on their bodies. Contact with those germs can cause salmonella infections.
There are multiple ways to prevent salmonella infections, some as simple as washing hands after touching poultry or areas the birds contacted.
Data from the CDC show there have been 76 salmonella outbreaks associated with backyard poultry from 2000 to 2018.
Those outbreaks resulted in 5,128 illnesses, 950 hospitalizations and 7 deaths.
Shannon said he is raising chickens on his property for their eggs because they are healthier and have more nutrients than store-bought eggs. He also indicated he has the poultry for 4-H.
Shannon received a citation from Merrillville Animal Control for having the animals on his property. The citation is being handled through Town Court, but the case has been continued while Shannon is seeking the special exception.
When Shannon's special exception request went before the BZA, multiple people spoke in opposition to it.
He told the Town Council he has the signatures of 10 neighbors who are in favor of chickens living on his property.
Shannon also indicated one neighbor who complained about the backyard poultry would be fine with the chickens staying on the property as long as they were moved to a different location in his yard from his proposal.
Pettit said he wasn't certain how many chickens would be appropriate on a residential property. He said Merrillville's animal ordinance allows a maximum of three pets at a home, and he asked if the number of chickens should be consistent with that.
Shannon has five chickens in his yard, and he said he wouldn't exceed that amount.
The council could continue the backyard chicken discussions during its Aug. 27 meeting.