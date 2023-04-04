VALPARAISO — The Porter County Redevelopment Commission plans to hire a part-time code enforcement officer for South Haven.

“What we’re trying to do is make businesses better, more attractive,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

The county has one full-time code enforcement officer to cover the entire county, primarily responding to complaints. The new position is aimed at bringing the South Haven business corridor into compliance to make it more attractive.

Signs that advertise $1.25 beer on Wednesdays, posted in a right of way on U.S. 6 east of McCool Road, were singled out by consultant Stu Summers as not complying with the county’s sign ordinance.

Barbed wire isn’t allowed on fences, yet a business in that corridor has several strands atop a fence, Summers said. Two other businesses he cited have visible debris and little. Construction materials aren’t to be stored openly, and trash receptacles are supposed to be screen on all sides.

“When there’s a violation of code, it becomes like a virus of sorts,” spreading to other properties in the area, Summers said.

“I agree with the contagion analogy," McClure said. Keeping that area from looking run-down means dealing with weeds and other nuisances that can deter customers and redevelopment.

Noting a sign overload at a South Haven car lot, Summers said, “You’ll see this sign problem is contagious.”

Unsafe structures will be dealt with, either forcing the property owner to renovate or raze the building or have the county raze the building and put a lien on the property if the owner doesn’t pay.

“It’s a fair process, but it needs to be a firm one,” he said.

Businesses not in compliance can be forced into compliance, Summers said.

The code enforcement officer would first urge the property owner to address problems without being forced to do so. That’s a 30-day warning, but it also serves to educate the business owner on county requirements.

The effort to clean up the business corridor follows extensive county focus on South Haven in recent years, including millions of dollars in stormwater and road infrastructure.

When county officials first met with South Haven residents before any of the work there began, the residents were dubious. “I think the resounding response was, we’re not going to hold our breath,” McClure said.

The sheriff’s department and the township trustee worked together to tow a few cars on the road without valid license plates and mowed yards that needed it. That’s all it took for a “reverse contagion” to spread, McClure said, and residents quickly began to pay more attention to their own properties.

“I think now we’ve worked our way up to U.S. 6,” McClure said.

Hebron took similar steps toward redevelopment, tearing down a few structures and putting the properties back on the tax rolls, Redevelopment Commission member Don Ensign said.

Board of Commissioners President Jim Biggs said if it's managed properly, "you see great results."

The commission’s budget for this effort is $230,000, including $30,000 for the code enforcement officer.

Summers told the commission that Casey’s General Store is the first business under construction in the South Haven tax increment financing district. The store was denied a variance to allow a nonconforming sign. “I think that’s the right way to start that corridor,” he said.