Coffee with a Cop is a nationwide initiative backed by The United States Department of Justice, where similar events are hosted by hundreds of agencies.

HAMMOND — Bridging the relationship between the community and police, “Coffee with a Cop” will provide a space where residents can ask questions and discuss local issues.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 11, community members are invited to McDonald's at 7420 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond for the gathering.

Officers from the Hammond Police Department will address residents' questions and engage in discussion about community topics over a hot cup of coffee in a casual setting.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns or simply get to know our officers,” Capt. Kelvin Alcox of the Hammond Police Department said. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.