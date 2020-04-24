College Board announces date of September SAT exam

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The College Board is announcing a new SAT administration date this fall.

The exam will be administered on Sept. 26, a date added after the College Board canceled summer testing opportunities this year due to social distancing measures taken during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for 2020-22 SAT exam dates will open in May.

Students who registered for the College Board's previously scheduled June 6 test date, as well as those in the high school class of 2021 who have not yet received SAT scores, will be given early access to register for exams in August September and October.

Earlier this month, the College Board committed to offering Saturday SAT testing once a month this spring to assist those unable to test this summer.

The college admissions test administrator said it's also pursuing avenues for virtual and in-home testing this fall if social distancing restrictions continue.

A number of higher education institutes, including Indiana University and Purdue University Northwest, have elected to offer test optional admissions for prospective students.