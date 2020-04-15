College Board cancels upcoming June SAT exam date, outlines future testing opportunities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The College Board has canceled its next national SAT exam date and is outlining new measures to accommodate students in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The SAT will not be offered as originally scheduled on June 6 this year, the College Board announced Wednesday, following news earlier this spring that the exam would not be offered nationally on May 2.

The College Board also canceled its March 28 makeup exams for the March 14 national test date just as schools across the country were forced closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Schools across the country began closing to in-person learning in mid-March as awareness of the coronavirus pandemic grew. Nearly two weeks ago, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered the closure of school buildings statewide through the end of the school year.

About 1 million first-time SAT exam takers in the class of 2021 were unable to test this spring, College Board Vice President of College Readiness Assessments Priscilla Rodriguez said in a Wednesday afternoon media call.

College Board representatives said the organization plans to increase exam dates in the fall to accommodate students unable to test this spring.