College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

The U.S. has recorded over 180,000 deaths from the coronavirus and 5.9 million confirmed infections. Worldwide, the death toll is put at more than 830,000, with at least 24.5 million cases.

Surging infection numbers around the U.S. have been blamed in part on young people ignoring mask and social distancing requirements.

Browning, who also slapped a 20-person limit on crowds, said the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus in the county hit 44% last week, four times higher than before students returned to classes. Chancellor Mun Choi said the university is not considering going to online-only classes.

In Iowa's Story County, where Iowa State is situated, 74% of new cases over the past seven days were among people ages 19 to 24, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday. In the same time period, 69% of new cases in Johnson County, the home of the University of Iowa, were in that age group.

"It is increasing the virus activity in the community, and it's spilling over to other segments of the population," Reynolds said.