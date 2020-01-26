GUEST COMMENTARY: It’s time for the GOP to make a serious commitment to electing women

Take the massive funding gap conservative women face in running for office. Several PACs, including Stefanik’s ElevatePAC and Right Now PAC, have raised millions of dollars to help fund Republican women running for office, but that money is dwarfed by EMILY’s List, which was founded in 1985 to elect pro-choice Democratic women. In 2018 alone, EMILY’s List spent more than $100 million on Democratic women candidates in the midterm elections. The RNC is in a position to help close that gap, but only if they acknowledge it exists.

Party leaders must also acknowledge what the 2018 and 2019 elections, as well as what countless polls have indicated; suburban women, especially those with college degrees, have been fleeing the Republican Party in droves, turned off by Trump. This sets up an especially difficult paradigm because the suburbs have historically been feeders of Republican female talent. Gone are the political prospects for moderate or right-of-center women. Just ask Barbara Comstock of Virginia, who lost in the Blue Wave of 2018 squeezed between Trump and a hard place.