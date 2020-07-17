ComEd to pay $200M over bribery, Illinois speaker implicated

A deferred prosecution agreement that's subject to approval by the U.S. District Court requires ComEd to pay a $200 million fine. A court date for the approval hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Under that agreement, the government will defer prosecution on the charge for three years and then seek to dismiss it if the utility “abides by certain conditions, including continuing to cooperate with ongoing investigations of individuals or other entities related to the conduct described in the bribery charge," according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that ComEd “has provided substantial cooperation with the federal investigations" and under the terms of its agreement, “the company will continue to provide such cooperation until all investigations and prosecutions arising out of the charged conduct are concluded."

In a statement, Exelon CEO Christopher Crane said the company “acted swiftly to investigate” when it learned of inappropriate conduct.