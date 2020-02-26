You are the owner of this article.
Comedy show to benefit NWI Parkinsons
Comedy show to benefit NWI Parkinsons

GRIFFITH — A night of laughs is coming to Bridges Scoreboard this weekend. 

On Saturday, local radio personality Ron Harlow will emcee an adult comedy event featuring East Chicago native Nick Gaza and Bill Gorgo. 

Gaza, who will headline the show, pulls true stories and current life situations into his act, according to previous Times reports. 

"The old adage that there's nothing funnier than the truth is very true," he said in a 2011 interview. 

Funnyman carves a niche for himself in the Region

The comedian also has appeared on TV shows, including, "The Drew Carey Show" and "Malcolm in the Middle." 

Tickets are $40 per person and include dinner. All proceeds will benefit NWI Parkinsons, Inc., which strives to give people who have Parkinson's disease hope, according to its website. 

There also will be a 50/50 raffle, cash bar and sponsorships will be available for eight tables. 

Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the comedy show begins at 8 p.m. 

For more information, or to reserve tickets, call 219-237-2342. 

