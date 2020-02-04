Commander waitress stabbed co-worker in the back with steak knife, records state

MUNSTER — A waitress allegedly stabbed a co-worker in the back with a steak knife last month at Commander Restaurant, court records said.

Sarah Kay Stout, 37, of Bradley, Illinois, was charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

Mid-afternoon on Jan. 24, a waitress told police she was working at the Commander Restaurant at 745 Ridge Road in Munster with Stout, a fellow waitress.

When the waitress and Stout were told they were being sent home because of a scheduling issue, Stout blamed her for the mishap, court records state.

A short time later, the waitress was standing at a service counter talking to a co-worker when she felt a sharp pain on her lower back. When she turned around, she saw Stout walking away holding a steak knife.

The waitress found a puncture wound on her back when she went to the bathroom to examine the area where she felt pain, she told police.

When surveillance footage from the restaurant was viewed, it showed Stout grabbing a steak knife from under a counter, turning and allegedly making a jabbing motion with the knife toward the waitress’ back, court records said.