Commemorative bricks from Hammond High School now on sale

HAMMOND — You can have your own piece of Hammond history for as little as $10.

The Hammond Education Foundation is partnering with the School City of Hammond to kick off the Hammond High Souvenir Brick Sale. Bricks can be purchased through the organization’s website.

The sale started Friday and ends Dec. 1. After that, pre-orders will be filled and distributed on predetermined pickup dates at Morton High School. Proceeds from the sale will help support the Hammond Education Foundation’s mission and the school city.

Individual bricks cost $10 or a souvenir package including a brick, commemorative plate and a history page costs $25.

Hammond High School closed at the end of the 2020-2021 school year as part of the school city’s consolidation from four to two high schools. It’s been under demolition since this summer.

The Hammond Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization and philanthropic partner of the school city. It has generated more than $1.5 million in scholarships, classroom grants, programs and other programs since its origin in 1983.

