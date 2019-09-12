MERRILLVILLE — New commercial development could be coming to the west side of town.
The former Hummer track behind car dealerships along U.S. 30 and near Taney Place could become the site of two businesses.
B and D Investments is asking the Plan Commission to approve a two-lot subdivision for the 2.5-acre property. A representative for the project said there would be separate buildings on each of the lots.
One would be for a heating and air conditioning business that's located in a nearby municipality. The business would relocate to the Merrillville site.
A spec building likely would be built on the second lot. There isn't an immediate tenant lined up for that facility.
You have free articles remaining.
Each of the buildings would have about 9,000 square feet of space available.
The developer will be asking the Board of Zoning Appeals to authorize a variance for the spec building. The purpose of the variance is to allow some other types of uses beyond what's permitted in the existing commercial zoning. That could include warehousing.
Commission member Brian Dering said the town likely wouldn't support some industrial uses for that area to protect surrounding properties.
The Plan Commission will vote on the subdivision request during its Sept. 17 meeting. The Board of Zoning Appeals could review the variance request at the end of the month.