MERRILLVILLE — It’s been years since the Broadfield neighborhood has experienced severe flooding, but memories of the incidents are fresh in residents’ minds.
As a new 275-unit apartment complex is proposed near their homes, Broadfield residents have asked the Plan Commission to delay taking action on a request to advance the new development until plans are finalized to enlarge a drainage pond that serves that area.
Verbal commitments have been made to complete that work, and Broadfield residents want to see it put in writing. The community also has asked for the 30-day deferral to give them an opportunity to view plans for the pond expansion.
“One month isn’t going to hurt,” said Liz Bushemi, a Broadfield resident and Merrillville Stormwater Utility employee.
The commission granted the deferral and set another public hearing for 6:30 p.m. June 4 at Town Hall. The panel could then vote on Saxon Partners’ planned unit development request during its June 18 session. Following the commission's June decision, the matter would move to the Town Council for final action.
Bushemi said seeking the delay isn’t an indication Broadfield is opposed to the project proposed for property in the 9000 block of Connecticut Street. But residents want to make sure they won’t be flooded again.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the town wouldn’t allow a development to advance if officials thought it would adversely affect residents.
Merrillville officials have been supportive of the development and the efforts Saxon Partners is making to address residents’ concerns.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said Saxon is “bending over backwards to be a good neighbor."
Plans for the apartment project call for the construction of four buildings that will have one-bedroom and studio units, said Gary Warfel, director of multifamily development at Saxon Partners.
The one-bedroom apartments will be about 725 square feet. Studio units will offer about 512 square feet of space.
Every unit will have its own washer and dryer. There also will be common areas that feature amenities typically offered at an apartment complex of this type, Warfel said.
Pathways also will be established in a nature area adjacent to the apartments.
The complex could be attractive to young medical professionals because of its proximity to area medical facilities and offices.
Construction could begin in the fall, and it could take about one year before units are open for occupancy.