Commission rejects appeals from fired Gary cops

GARY — The Police Civil Service Commission voted Thursday to sustain its earlier decision to fire two officers — one for pushing a handcuffed man's head into a patrol car and another for making a racially insensitive comment.
Former Officer Terry Peck and former Sgt. Timothy Komoscar each appealed their terminations and asked to be reinstated. Their attorneys appeared before the commission in December.
Peck, a past president of the Gary FOP lodge who has become the target of other investigations, was fired for pushing Rasaan Hamilton's face into the back of a police vehicle as Hamilton stood handcuffed.
Another police officer filed a complaint against Peck, and two officers testified his treatment of Hamilton on March 19, 2019, made them uncomfortable.
An attorney for Hamilton filed a federal civil lawsuit against Peck and the city last month seeking at least $2 million in damages. Peck and the city also have been named as plaintiffs in two other excessive force lawsuits currently pending in U.S. District Court in Hammond.
During Peck's disciplinary hearings, Police Chief Brian Evans said Peck had become a liability to the department.
The commission voted unanimously to sustain Peck's termination.
Komoscar was terminated Oct. 1 for saying a black male nurse working with Komoscar at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in January 2019 wouldn't want to borrow Komoscar's pen because the Komoscar used it "to ruin black men's lives."
Komoscar's attorney, Russell Brown, said the nurse to whom Komoscar made the comment testified he took no offense.
City Attorney Rodney Pol said the nurse may not have taken offense, but his supervisor was so offended she filed a complaint.
The comment made Komoscar a "lightning rod" for litigation, particularly "in this day and age," Pol said.
Komoscar previously had been accused of making racially insensitive comments, according to records obtained by The Times.
Komoscar is named, along with Peck, in one of the excessive force lawsuits pending in federal court.
The commission voted 5-1 to sustain Komoscar's termination. Commissioner Ronald Jones voted no.