Commission rejects appeals from fired Gary cops

GARY — The Police Civil Service Commission voted Thursday to sustain its earlier decision to fire two officers — one for pushing a handcuffed man's head into a patrol car and another for making a racially insensitive comment.

Former Officer Terry Peck and former Sgt. Timothy Komoscar each appealed their terminations and asked to be reinstated. Their attorneys appeared before the commission in December.

Peck, a past president of the Gary FOP lodge who has become the target of other investigations, was fired for pushing Rasaan Hamilton's face into the back of a police vehicle as Hamilton stood handcuffed.

Another police officer filed a complaint against Peck, and two officers testified his treatment of Hamilton on March 19, 2019, made them uncomfortable.

An attorney for Hamilton filed a federal civil lawsuit against Peck and the city last month seeking at least $2 million in damages. Peck and the city also have been named as plaintiffs in two other excessive force lawsuits currently pending in U.S. District Court in Hammond.

During Peck's disciplinary hearings, Police Chief Brian Evans said Peck had become a liability to the department.

The commission voted unanimously to sustain Peck's termination.

