CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved subsidies to two transit agencies that provide critical public transportation services in north county.
Commissioners Kyle Allen, D-Gary, and Mike Repay, D-Hammond, voted 2-0 to continue so-called mutual aid agreements with the North Township dial-a-ride program and the Gary Public Transportation Corp. (GPTC).
Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, was in Indianapolis for a legislative conference and did not vote.
The aid agreement with North Township runs from March 1 through Feb. 29, 2020. It will transfer $150,000 of Lake County funds to the dial-a-ride program, a bus service for township residents who need transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other critical needs.
The commissioners also approved a similar agreement with GPTC, which owns and manages Gary’s bus system. Under the deal approved Wednesday, the county will transfer $150,000 to GPTC between April 1 and March 31, 2020.
Including a separate subsidy of $84,150 for South Lake County Community Services, the county will provide about $385,000 to municipal or township transit agencies during the current fiscal year, according to the commissioners’ office.
North Township first requested county money for dial-a-ride last summer, citing reduced federal funding for the program. While some County Council members were initially leery of contributing a six-figure sum to the service, the council eventually approved a $150,000 expenditure for the program in the 2019 budget.
Along with the dial-a-ride program, Lake County has contributed transit subsidies to Gary and South County bus services in previous years. The expenditures are not mandatory, but county leaders see them as necessary for maintaining affordable public transportation services throughout the Region.
“If we didn’t receive (the subsidy( from the county, we would have to reduce routes or pass it on to passengers,” said Margot Sabato, the executive director of South Lake County Community Services. “We’d either have to cut services or increase fares.”
After Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners pondered whether the county might be better off reviving a regional transit authority rather than handing out piecemeal subsides to local transportation agencies. Lake County hasn’t managed a fixed-route bus service since the Northwest Indiana Regional Bus Authority (RBA), which also served Porter County, was disbanded over funding issues in the summer of 2012.
If Lake County were to organize its own countywide transit authority, it would likely require the approval of the Indiana General Assembly. State lawmakers established the RBA in 2000, but the now-defunct agency would eventually come to depend heavily on the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to fund its operations.
Repay said commissioners would have to determine whether a county transit authority makes fiscal sense versus the current arrangement of subsidies to local transportation agencies.
“If we put them all in the (same) hopper, we would come out close to even,” he said.