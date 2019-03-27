The Lake County Board of Commissioners cracked the $3 million mark for the second year in a row in its latest tax sale.
Tax certificates for 1,902 parcels were sold in the three-day tax sale administered March 20 to 22, according to Matthew Fech, the board’s legal adviser.
The auction brought in $3,197,900 for the county, Fech said. That was nearly identical to the roughly $3.2 million earned in the commissioner’s sale in March 2018.
Commissioners' sales brought in $2.5 million in 2017, $1.4 million in 2016 and $1.7 million in 2015.
Under Indiana law, counties are authorized to sell properties whose owners are more than 18 months delinquent on their property tax payments. Lake County often holds the biggest tax sales in the state because of the high number of unpaid property tax bills in Gary, East Chicago and Hammond.
Delinquent parcels are first offered for sale by the county treasurer in September, when buyers must bid the minimum to cover all back taxes and penalties. Properties that don’t sell are passed off to a commissioners’ sale the next year and auctioned at reduced prices.
There were more than 480 registered bidders for last week’s sale, according to the county auditor’s office. Homeowners whose liens were purchased have a 120-day redemption period to pay their tax debts before winning bidders can move to foreclose on the properties.
County officials speculate that interest in tax sales has surged over the past two years because buyers expect a proposed land-based casino in Gary to boost property values in the area.