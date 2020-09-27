Common breast health questions

“For women who have yearly mammograms, most breast cancers are detected because of changes present on the mammogram and no symptoms or signs in the woman,” Nicholson said.

Mammography centers are taking appropriate safety precautions to reduce any risks of transmission of COVID while clients receive breast imaging care, she said.

What are some of the most common and uncommon symptoms of breast cancer?

Many women with breast cancer visit a physician after feeling a new breast mass, noticing skin changes in the breast or experiencing unusual nipple discharge, said Dr. Ivy Abraham, a hematologist and oncologist on staff at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial.

“At other times, women may feel a swelling under their arms, which indicates enlarged lymph nodes,” Abraham said. “However, in many cases, breast cancer is asymptomatic, which is why it is so important to keep up with regular screening.”

Are there any new innovative treatments for breast cancer currently being used?

Community Healthcare System was recently published in JAMA for its participation in a nationwide study evaluating the performance of a faster breast MRI technique for cancer detection compared to 3D mammography.