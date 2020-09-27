Common breast health questions

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers about breast cancer:
When should a person be screened for breast cancer?
Getting a mammogram every year for women 40 years and older decreases death from breast cancers by about 50%, said Dr. Mary Nicholson, regional director of Breast Imaging Services for Community Healthcare System.
For women younger than 40, family history and calculated risks for breast cancer determine at what age and how they should be screened, she said.
“For women who are high risk for breast cancer, according to established parameters and national guidelines, contrast-enhanced yearly breast MRI may begin as early as age 25 with the addition of yearly mammograms when the high-risk women are 30 years old,” she said.
Should an individual still receive a mammogram if she is concerned about COVID-19 exposure?
The strongest weapon against breast cancer is early detection, Nicholson said.
“We all need to be aware that about 95% of breast cancers are not genetic, but simply due to being female and getting older,” she said.
The average breast cancer doubles in volume every six months, with some doubling faster and others slower.
“For women who have yearly mammograms, most breast cancers are detected because of changes present on the mammogram and no symptoms or signs in the woman,” Nicholson said.
Mammography centers are taking appropriate safety precautions to reduce any risks of transmission of COVID while clients receive breast imaging care, she said.
What are some of the most common and uncommon symptoms of breast cancer?
Many women with breast cancer visit a physician after feeling a new breast mass, noticing skin changes in the breast or experiencing unusual nipple discharge, said Dr. Ivy Abraham, a hematologist and oncologist on staff at UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial.
“At other times, women may feel a swelling under their arms, which indicates enlarged lymph nodes,” Abraham said. “However, in many cases, breast cancer is asymptomatic, which is why it is so important to keep up with regular screening.”
Are there any new innovative treatments for breast cancer currently being used?
Community Healthcare System was recently published in JAMA for its participation in a nationwide study evaluating the performance of a faster breast MRI technique for cancer detection compared to 3D mammography.
Nicholson said results from a study showed great promise for earlier breast cancer detection for women with dense breasts.
“Community Healthcare System also, in December 2019, instituted a wire-free pre-surgery localization system to help patients and their surgeons find the sites of cancers and pre-cancers that are too small to be felt on physical exam,” she said.
Abraham said Ingalls Hospital has had a unique opportunity to connect patients with large clinical trials that recruit nationwide.
“As research in breast cancer continues to lead to the development of exciting new drugs to use in the treatment of both localized and metastatic breast cancer, it is wonderful to be able to offer these treatments to patients in the neighborhood, especially to those who may not be able to travel to large academic institutions,” Abraham said.
