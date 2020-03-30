Communities urge Indiana to help fight Lake Michigan erosion

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. — Leaders of several communities along Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline are calling on Gov. Eric Holcomb to declare a state of emergency and help with funding to fight erosion as near-record high water levels continue sweeping away beaches important to tourism.

Beverly Shores, a town of 613, has already drained its reserves, spending nearly $365,000 on sandbags that have since washed away. Beverly Shores Town Council President Geof Benson said efforts to fix the road and other problems will cost millions more.

“Erosion is not new, but with the severity and speed of it, this is different,” Benson, who has lived there for 31 years, told The Indianapolis Star. “One more storm, and that road could be at the bottom of the lake.”

In Ogden Dunes, which is just west of Burns Waterway Harbor, vast amounts of sand have disappeared from the beach, said Rodger Howell, chairman of the town’s Beach Nourishment and Preservation Committee.

Adding to the trouble is that part of the town’s protective system, a steel wall bordering the shoreline, recently failed by collapsing under the pressure of surging water.

Without assistance, Howell said the town’s infrastructure and more than 600 homes are in danger.