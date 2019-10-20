LAPORTE — Downtown LaPorte received a good polishing up from well over 100 volunteers doing tasks like picking up litter, pulling weeds and repainting benches.
Many did it because of their fondness for the community.
"I love La Porte and I think it has a lot of potential and I think if we all clean it up then it can be really nice,’’ said Holly Belzowski of LaPorte.
Her assignment was to transplant rose bushes at Plaza 618 at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
"It feels like community,’’ said Tim Franke also of LaPorte.
Franke assembled several wheelbarrows then put a fresh coat of black paint on a newly installed sign post directing pedestrians to various downtown businesses.
The inaugural Togetherhood Project, spearheaded by the LaPorte County Family YMCA, was declared successful enough to plan on doing it once or twice a year.
"’I’m very happy,’’ said Angela Rose, the city’s downtown coordinator.
Dozens of organizations such as United Way of LaPorte County, the LaPorte County Association of Realtors and the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership along with several businesses contributed manpower, rakes and supplies like garbage bags and food for the volunteers.
Charity Hlavsa, Becky Woodrick and Kasia Maddox swept up cigarette butts, broken glass and other trash from an alley south of Lincolnway between Monroe and Clay streets.
"’It’s worth it and it’s a great opportunity to meet new people,’’ Hlavsa said.
More than a dozen volunteers at a table painted Christmas trees and other images on golf ball-sized rocks. The rocks were then made part of the new and improved landscaping in various downtown locations.
Rose said new businesses have been added recently so keeping things as attractive as possible can help bring in more.
She said sprucing up also compliments the over 20 storefronts given a fresh look the past several years with help from grants by the city’s Urban Enterprise Association.
Rose and City Planner Beth Shrader were also heavily involved in coordinating the effort.
Helping keep Shrader busy was making sure all dead and dying plants were replaced with new vegetation.
"It’s a lot of fun. It’s always nice to be out with folks who care about LaPorte and share the vision for a better community,’’ Shrader said.