MERRILLVILLE — It appears decisions about financing for the proposed community center project won’t be unanimous.
It was evident there are differing views on the matter during a recent Redevelopment Commission session.
The commission, which is made of up council members Chrissy Barron, Marge Uzelac, Roxanne LaMarca, Shawn Pettit and Jeff Minchuk, was unable to act on a resolution regarding a lease agreement that’s needed to finance the project, which could cost more than $20 million.
Barron made a motion to approve the resolution, but it failed for lack of a second.
Uzelac and LaMarca said they wouldn’t second the motion because they are opposed to the financing. Pettit said he couldn’t second it as president of the commission. Minchuk didn’t attend the meeting.
“You’re not going to have a vote on that as far as I’m concerned,” Uzelac said.
The lease agreement would be between the town’s Redevelopment Commission and Redevelopment Authority, which has the same members as the commission. The authority was scheduled to meet after the commission meeting, but that session was canceled after the commission didn’t take action on the matter.
Pettit seemed frustrated after there was no vote on the issue. He said it’s the same financing plan Merrillville leaders put in place months ago.
You have free articles remaining.
The plan involves issuing about $24 million in debt. A town financial adviser on multiple occasions told the council the bonds wouldn’t cause property taxes to increase in Merrillville.
Uzelac said she continues to have concerns about the impact the project could have on taxes and she is unsure if Merrillville can afford the facility.
“I think it will be a burden on taxpayers,” Uzelac said.
Although no action was taken, the Redevelopment Commission and Redevelopment Authority are expected to meet after the Oct. 22 council meeting in an attempt to reach a decision about the lease agreement.
If the panels support the agreement, additional approvals would still be needed for the financing, Pettit said.
Council President Richard Hardaway has said he still has a goal to start construction by the end of the year for the 100,000-square-foot facility that would be located in the 6600 block of Broadway.
Those who support the project have said it’s needed to provide more activities and programs for residents, especially children. It could also attract new businesses to that area of Merrillville.
“This is going to be good for the town,” Barron said.