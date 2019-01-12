Firefighters waded into the freezing waters of Lake Dalecarlia to rescue a small deer that would have otherwise become victim to the icy lake.
Minutes before 1 a.m. Friday, a resident called the Lake Dalecarlia Fire Department about a deer that had fallen through the ice in the southwest corner of the lake, Chief Ryan Kennedy said.
“The deer was probably about 150 to 200 feet off shore,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy outfitted two firefighters in water-proof immersion suits and they waded out to the deer, breaking through ice as they moved forward. They reached the deer and carried it back to the shore.
“The deer had been in the water for quite a while,” Kennedy said. “It was extremely cold. In fact, when the guys got to it and got a hold of it, it quit even trying to swim.”
From there, it was a community effort.
“Once we got it up on shore, the homeowner who called us got blankets together and brought them out,” Kennedy said. “They woke up the neighbor across the street who had a heated garage to warm the deer up. After two hours in the garage, she hopped up and was able to run off.”
