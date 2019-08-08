HIGHLAND —The Highland Community Foundation has approved a grant request by South Shore Arts to fund a literacy-based book-to-project workshop for all second-grade classes in Highland.
The grant funding includes all second-grade classes of the School Town of Highland, Our Lady of Grace School and Highland Christian School. The grant approval also authorizes South Shore Arts to approach Highland’s Bible Baptist Church for its consideration of being part of the program.
The grant authorized funding of up to $2,100. The proposed project is based on the story "The Skin You Live In," written by Chicago-based author Michael Tyler, illustrated by Hammond native David Lee Csicsko, and published by the Chicago Children’s Museum.
The book uses rhyme and colorful illustrations “to celebrate the ways in which we are unique and similar."
Under the project, South Shore Arts will provide copies of the book to the participating classes in advance, and then will follow up with an instructor, who will furnish all of the necessary supplies to lead students in creating their own unique self-portrait-inspired by the book.
This book-to-project program is part of South Shore Arts’ everykid Program, a portfolio of more than 15 youth outreach programs conducted throughout the Region that reach thousands of youth and families, with the aim of closing creativity gaps in artistically underserved populations.
“The original grant request was to fund the project for a handful of classes,” HCF President Lance Ryskamp said. “However, after reviewing the merits and goals of the program, the Foundation decided to expand it to cover all second-grade classes in the town of Highland. We are excited to be able to provide the funding to bring this project to Highland’s schools.”
South Shore Arts will work with the schools to implement the program during the upcoming school year.