Community Help Network, NICK Foundation move into Crown Point hub

CROWN POINT — The old ARC of Northwest Indiana building is on its way to becoming a hub for local nonprofits.
Community Help Network Inc., which houses Buddy Bags, moved into the building in late September, Bonnie Meyer, president of Community Help and founder of Buddy Bags, said as she walked around the new space.
Buddy Bags, which began in 2017, provides hundreds of students with six meals for the weekend — two for breakfast, two for lunch and two for dinner, along with snacks.
Before moving into the warehouse at 550 E. Burrell Drive, Buddy Bags was limited to the stage at First United Methodist Church, where along with gym equipment, Meyer and volunteers packed hundreds of bags for children in and around Crown Point.
Now, Buddy Bags has evolved evolved into a larger mission — Community Help Network.
"Our hope is that at some point, the entire building will be nothing but nonprofits; just a huge Crown Point nonprofit center," Meyer said.
The Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation plans to join Community Help Network in the space.
"We're excited to move to Crown Point. They've always been very supportive of us, the mayor (David Uran) included," said Donna Criner, executive director of the NICK Foundation.
Criner said the move will allow NICK to have a private office, storage space and the opportunity for collaboration.
"It's going to be great. We have an opportunity here to do something really big ... together as nonprofits who are extremely involved in serving the less fortunate in our communities all the way around," Criner said.
"There's just so much of an opportunity for us to come together."
A continuing need
The warehouse, which is currently being renovated by Meyer and volunteers, now offers enough space for packing and storage for the group.
"It's like somebody gave us the Grand Canyon," Meyer said of the space in the warehouse.
Though the space is new, the Buddy Bags mission isn’t. Three years ago, Meyer launched the initiative to help feed Crown Point Community School Corp. students on free and reduced lunch.
Since then, the nonprofit has given hundreds of bags to local children and has expanded its footprint into neighboring communities including Cedar Lake.
"I have contacted the Lowell school system, and our budget's looking pretty good. So we might be able to help them out a little bit. That's the southernmost part of South Lake County, and that is our service area," Meyer said.
"We want to identify those most in need and help them best we can."
Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools in the Region, Buddy Bags has continued providing food to students, Meyer said.
"We had very few people come get it, never more than like 80 in a week. As time progressed, it was fewer and fewer," Meyer said.
"Those of us doing this kind of thing are kind of baffled by the low numbers. ... We all thought that once the stimulus money stopped, people would be coming out of the woodwork, and that hasn't happened."
The program recently received a $7,000 grant from the Crown Point Community Foundation, as well as a $20,000 donation from an anonymous donor to continue its mission, Meyer said, adding she's taking it as a sign to expand the program's reach.
For the month of October, Crown Point Neighbors Helping Neighbors, in partnership with Community Help Network, is hosting a local food drive for Buddy Bags.
The organization is asking people donate items used in the bags to various locations in Crown Point.
The complete list of donation items includes canned pasta; individual boxes of cereal; mac-and-cheese cups; Cup O'Noodles; Ramen noodles; individual packets of oatmeal; fruit cups; pudding cups; cheese and cracker packs; fruit snacks; microwave popcorn; tuna; and individual packs of cookies.
Drop-off locations are Fairway Mortgage, 112 N. Main St.; Rizo Insurance, 152 W. Joliet St.; Bear Komplex, 550 N. Indiana Ave.; Jana Caudill Team, 503 E. Summit St., Suite 2; and Bloom Boutique Salon, 126 N. Court St.
For more information on Buddy Bags, visit Community Help Network, Inc.'s Facebook page or call 219-805-3717.
