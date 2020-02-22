Community raises nearly $20,000 for injured police dog's surgery

LYNWOOD — Since word of police dog Dante’s injury has spread, an outpouring of cards, treats and bones have been sent to lift the spirits of four-legged officer and his human partner.

The GoFundMe for the canine’s spinal surgery has surpassed its fundraising goal by nearly $10,000.

Though Dante is in good spirits, he still has a long way to go in his recovery, Lynwood Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert said.

“He hasn’t undergone surgery yet, just physical therapy, so the road really hasn’t even started for him yet,” Shubert said. “But we are hopeful.”

Dante's surgery is scheduled for Tuesday at MedVet in Chicago. Veterinarians said swelling around the injury needed to subside and some of the tissue around his spine needed to heal before surgery could be safely performed. They also ordered the dog to undergo physical training, where he has been steadily navigating orange cones and doing hydrotherapy, where he is partially submerged in water while walking on a treadmill, Shubert said.

“He definitely seems to be in high spirits,” Shubert said. “He has quickly become the favorite down at the vet and the physical therapists enjoy working with him.”