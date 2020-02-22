Community raises nearly $20,000 for injured police dog's surgery

LYNWOOD — Since word of police dog Dante’s injury has spread, an outpouring of cards, treats and bones have been sent to lift the spirits of four-legged officer and his human partner.
The GoFundMe for the canine’s spinal surgery has surpassed its fundraising goal by nearly $10,000.
Though Dante is in good spirits, he still has a long way to go in his recovery, Lynwood Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert said.
“He hasn’t undergone surgery yet, just physical therapy, so the road really hasn’t even started for him yet,” Shubert said. “But we are hopeful.”
Dante's surgery is scheduled for Tuesday at MedVet in Chicago. Veterinarians said swelling around the injury needed to subside and some of the tissue around his spine needed to heal before surgery could be safely performed. They also ordered the dog to undergo physical training, where he has been steadily navigating orange cones and doing hydrotherapy, where he is partially submerged in water while walking on a treadmill, Shubert said.
“He definitely seems to be in high spirits,” Shubert said. “He has quickly become the favorite down at the vet and the physical therapists enjoy working with him.”
Dante performs physical therapy
On Feb. 1, a day after Dante’s injury, a GoFundMe was created by Protecting K9 Heroes founder Staci Goveia, on behalf of the Lynwood Police Department for Dante’s medical expenses.
While on duty early Feb. 2, Dante and his handler were playing with a ball while on a work break. While chasing the ball, Dante crashed into a metal object, “leaving him almost lifeless,” Goveia said.
Dante was rushed to get medical care, and a CT scan revealed that if the dog didn't get immediate medical care, he could be paralyzed, according to the Lynwood Police Department.
As of Saturday afternoon, a total of $19,128 was raised on the GoFundMe and Lynwood police are still accepting donations.
From people dropping off get well cards to sending care packages full of treats, toys and bones, Shubert has been in awe of the support for Dante.
“The support has been overwhelming,” Shubert said. “It is very humbling to see everyone from the community, state and nation help us give the best care to Dante. Staci Goveia has been a God-send in all of this. I couldn’t imagine where we would be is it wasn’t for her help.”
Dante undergoes hydrotherapy
Lynwood police are hoping for good news following the surgery, but it is still unknown whether Dante will be able to one day join his fellow officers on duty again.
“It is too early to tell right now,” Shubert said. “It’s hard to tell how much damage has been done and how he will recover. Whether he can return to duty is still very much up in the air.”