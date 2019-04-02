VALPARAISO — Dozens of people banded together to scour Valparaiso in search of one little black Lab that led a community on a week-long chase.
“Everyone was searching. It was like a missing child case,” Meredith Davis said. “And to us he is. He's our baby boy.”
Joe and Meredith Davis, of Valparaiso, rescued Max from LakeShore PAWS in Valparaiso seven years ago when he was just a pup.
“At any given point there was 50 or 60 people looking for our dog,” Joe Davis said. “People didn't want anything in return, they just wanted to help.”
As heavy winds and severe storms ripped through Northwest Indiana on March 14, their beloved black Lab mix vanished. A family friend had come to the house to do repairs while the Davises were out and he let Max outside. Being terrified of storms, the dog ran away as the weather turned for the worst, Joe Davis said.
“He was sitting where he normally waits for my daughter to get off the bus and he must have gotten spooked by the storms,” Joe Davis said.
After searching to no avail, Meredith Davis posted about Max's disappearance on Facebook, hoping someone might recognize the wandering pooch. Joe Davis said his wife's original post about Max's disappearance was shared about 3,000 times. Before they knew it, complete strangers were contacting them and offering help.
Countless people scouted the area, sending the couple messages of locations where they had spotted Max. Soon, the family had a map of spontaneous sightings all around the community, from U.S. 30 to Route 2 and even out in Lake Eliza. Max probably traveled 70 miles as he circled the area, lost and confused, Joe Davis said. Someone even used their drone to try and spot Max from a bird's eye view.
“Kids were sitting in the back of their parents' cars with cheeseburgers hoping to spot Max,” Meredith Davis said.
However, anytime someone would try to lure or capture Max, he would bolt away.
“He was everywhere, he was scared and discombobulated,” Joe Davis said. “There were sightings all over. Every time we would rush to the area of a sighting he was gone.”
Some days there were multiple Max sightings and others there was nothing. The couple said it was the worst week of their lives. The Davis family drove around for hours each day hoping to glimpse their beloved pet.
“Every minute of every day he could go further from home or get hit by a car,” Joe Davis said. “There are also coyotes in the area.”
Four days later, someone contacted the couple saying that he saw a little black dog run up to his neighbors' porch. When he asked the neighbors, Doug and Missy Szarmach, if they saw anything on their porch surveillance camera, sure enough Max was seen nibbling on a bowl of cat food they left outside. The house was about six miles from the Davis home.
“We went there to look at the footage,” Joe Davis said. “It was the first time we had seen Max.”
From there, the families coordinated efforts to catch Max, enticing him with more food and monitoring the porch. With the help of two animal lovers who joined the search, Cathi Santucci and Angi Easton, a trap was set to entice Max into a dog cage with food and trigger a mechanism that would shut the door behind him, ensuring he wouldn't bolt away.
Seven days after Max went missing, the couple got the news they had been longing for.
“At 1:52 a.m. we got a phone call. I heard my wife on the phone and she started crying,” Joe Davis said. “She said they called and Max is there, they got him in a cage. We raced over as fast as we could.”
Covered in ticks with cuts and blood on him from his stay in the wilderness, there was their Max. Stepping foot into the home, Max immediately planted himself in front of their 11-year-old daughter's bedroom door.
“When those two saw each other, it was a cry fest,” Meredith Davis said. “It's been almost surreal. There were so many ups and downs. It was an emotional roller coaster.”
After a bath, vet visits and a grooming session, the black Lab is back to normal life. On Sunday, the couple threw a “Welcome home, Max,” party at their home, inviting everyone who was a part of the journey over for food and fun. If every single person who helped in the search showed up at the party, the Davis family would have to rent out the fairgrounds, Meredith Davis said.
“We really want to say, we appreciate you, we couldn't have done this without you,” she said.
“For a 40 pound dog to live in the wilderness and survive is amazing,” Joe Davis said. “If all of those people didn't do anything, we wouldn't have Max back. We might have never seen him again.”