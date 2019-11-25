MUNSTER — For the seventh year in a row, local congregations are coming together to host a community Thanksgiving service.
Rabbi Len Zukrow with Temple Beth-El in Munster said when he first came to the area in 2012, he wanted to bring a community Thanksgiving service to local congregations.
"I just like this service. I like the music. I like the idea of coming together. I like hearing other colleagues preach. I like the message of seeing all of the faith communities on the pulpit together," Zukrow said.
The service starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster.
Zukrow said about eight different congregations participate in the service.
They are: Temple Beth-El; Westminster Presbyterian Church; Ridge United Methodist Church; Congregation Beth Israel; First Presbyterian Church of Hammond; St. Nicholas Byzantine Parish; Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary; Illiana Islamic Association; Sikh Religious Society of Indiana; and Unity of Northwest Indiana.
"We want the community to know that this is happening because we really believe that coming together across multiple faith communities is really important and to really see that there's much that brings us together than what we imagine divides us," Zukrow said.
The Rev. Quincy Worthington with Westminster Presbyterian Church will give the official service address, which he said will focus on community.
The service will focus on the Greek interpretation of community, which translates to a community that has become a family.
"A lot of what they felt their obligation was, was to take care of the needs of everybody," he said. "They really felt there was this direct correlation to their relationship with Gods and to take care of everybody."
The service aims to bring people together during a divisive time in the country, he added.
"We have so many things that are trying to tell us we have to be on this team or that team," Worthington said. "It's the obligation of the faithful to model what healthy, good community looks like."
The Rev. Jared Kendall with Ridge United Methodist will deliver the welcome address and deliver the blessing. This is his first year with Ridge United.
"This is the first time I've been a part of an interfaith worship service. I'm exited about it," Kendall said.