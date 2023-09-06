Take It Outside

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting the Take It Outside challenge. The campaign through Dec. 31 is designed to get participants outside and experience physical and mental health benefits. To join the challenge, funded by the Nature Foundation of Will County, download the free smartphone Goosechase app, search for 6DW83B or The Take It Outside Challenge and create a profile. Challenge participants will receive points for completing missions that update weekly. About 10 challenges, including GPS-based activities, will be added per week. Each month, the district will randomly select individuals who completed any of the missions to receive prizes. The top-three point earners at the end of the challenge will get MasterCard gift cards: $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $150 for third place. For details, visit the Current Headlines section of the forest preserve’s website at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Tree, shrub sale

The Nature Foundation of Will County is holding its Autumn Native Tree & Shrub Sale through noon Sept. 24. Available Keystone natives include white oak, red oak, American plum black cherry, river birch, shagbark hickory, bitternut hickory, pussy willow, prairie willow, serviceberry, blue-fruited dogwood, gray dogwood, red-twigged dogwood, American filbert, maple-leaf viburnum, arrowwood viburnum and nannyberry viburnum. Prices range from $20-$45, cash, check or credit card. Orders can be picked up from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 30, at Isle a la Cache Preserve in Romeoville. A pop-up sale with additional tree and shrub stock will be held that day. Visit www.willcountynature.org/2023-native-plant-sales.html.

Move with the Mayor

Join Frankfort Mayor Keith Ogle in the Move with the Mayor Challenge through Sept. 30. Ogle will engage in various physical activities such as pickleball, bicycle rides on Old Plank Road Trail, kayak at Monee Reservoir and hike at Starved Rock. Through social media updates and personal interactions, Ogle will share his experiences on Facebook. Visit www.facebook.com/VillageofFrankfortIL or www.frankfortil.org.

Crisis center fundraiser

The Crisis Center for South Suburbia Auxiliary is again hosting a Virtual Walk Against Domestic Violence. Through Sept. 30, walkers can make donations at AuxWalk2023.givesmart.com or mail a check to the Crisis Center Auxiliary, P.O. Box 174, Palos Park, IL, 60464. Funds will be directed to programs such as Safe Start, which provides education about healthy dating to local high schools and junior highs. A portion of the funds also will help domestic violence survivors with emergency needs and to provide meals for families living in the shelter. For more information, visit www.crisisctr.org.

Fly-fishing exhibition

The “World’s Finest: Fly-Fishing Tackle” exhibition runs through Oct. 31 at Monee Reservoir, 27341 Ridgeland Avenue, west of Route 50 and south of Pauling Road, in Monee Township. The exhibition was created specifically for the reservoir's visitor center by Manchester, Vt.-based American Museum of Fly Fishing. Rods, reels, flies, photographs and books that will be on display date back to the 1800s and the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893. The exhibit also highlights influential anglers, all of whom exhibited at the exposition. The exhibition also will interpret flies and the feathers used to create them. Monee Reservoir will offer free exhibition-related programs. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org

2023 Woods Walk

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has kicked off the 2023 Woods Walk challenge. Through Nov. 30, participants will take on 10 trails of 1.04-5.99 miles. Participants who complete at least 7 of 10 mapped trails will receive a commemorative medallion. For routes, download the free Goosechase app or pick up a printed booklet at the visitor centers at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. The routes also are available for download at www.reconnectwithnature.org. The deadline to submit a completed travel log is Dec. 31. Trails are Centennial Trail, Romeoville; DuPage River Trail at Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood; Hickory Creek Bikeway at Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek Junction, Frankfort Township; Hidden Oaks Nature Trail/DuPage River Trail at Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook; Monee Reservoir Nature Trail at Monee Reservoir, Monee Township; Scout Trail/Oak Ridge Trail at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township; Spring Creek Greenway Trail at Hadley Valley – Gougar Road Access, Joliet; Spring Creek Greenway Trail at Messenger Marsh, Homer Glen; Trail of the Old Oaks at McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon; and Wauponsee Glacial Trail at Forked Creek Preserve – Ballou Road Access, Wilmington. Bring your binoculars, field guides and a camera and log your walks as you go. Visit www.reconnectwithnature.org..

Overeaters Anonymous

Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15050 S. Wolf Road, Orland Park. The 12-step program, similar to Alcoholics Anonymous, helps those who want to stop compulsive eating in a spiritual, supportive and confidential setting. There is no fee, but a free-will offering can be made at the meetings. For more information, visit www.OA.org.

For visually impaired

Oasis for the Visually Impaired holds its free support group monthly from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. The Cook County chapter meets on the first Thursday of the month at Orland Park Christian Reformed Church, 7500 W. Sycamore Drive, Orland Park. The Will County chapter meets on the second Thursday of the month at Founders Center, 140 Oak St., Frankfort. For more information and to RSVP call 779-324-2025.

Food trucks

Mokena hosts Food Trucks on Front from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 6 at 11120 Front St. Local eateries will be selling food though some trucks may accept cash-only. Visit mokena.org.

Widows/widowers support

The St. Anthony Frankfort Widows/Widowers Group meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and the second Friday of every month at Ashburn Baptist Church, 8128 Lincoln Hwy., Frankfort. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for fellowship and activities for all ages and faiths. Call Marcia Frank at 708-227-8290 for more information.

'Elvis'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Sept. 8, it will show "Elvis," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

Book sale

The Friends of the Frankfort Library Book Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 9 in the parking lot of the library, at 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort. The event is free, and attendees can ﬁll a bag with books for a donation. Visit www.frankfortlibrary.org/about-us/friends-of-the-library.

History of Sleep

History at Home looks at the History of Sleep in a Zoom webinar from 2-2:30 p.m. Sept. 9. How did people approach bedtime in the past? This webinar will investigate one of our most basic needs throughout history and briefly explore our current understanding of sleep and well-being. Register for the free program open to those 14 and older at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Bird hike

Take a Morning Bird Hike from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access, Mokena. Join a guided hike in search of birds as fall migration gets underway. The free program is open to those 16 and older no matter their birding experience. Register by Sept. 9. at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Living history

Have a Living History Encounter from noon-3 p.m. Sept. 10 at Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. During this program that's free for all ages, you may find cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers or craftsmen sharing their talents. Visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Women who care

100+ Women Who Care of Will County, a nonprofit dedicated to raising money for Will County charities, will meet from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 12 at at Coom’s Corner, 1225 E. 9TH St., Lockport. For more information, visit www.100wwc-will.org or Facebook.at www.facebook.com/100WomenWhoCareWillCounty.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church, 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Children's book design

The Lemont Artists Guild hosts a presentation on Children's Book and Procreate:Design at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Homer Township Public Library, 14320 W. 151st St., Homer Glen. Brooke O’Neill, a children’s book illustrator, will discuss her artistic journey and share artwork created using the Procreate program and artistic resources. She also will give a quick Procreate tutorial, so bring your iPad and iPencil or a sketchbook. For more information on the free program, visit www.lemontartistsguild.org.

Family camp out

Bring your tent and sleeping bags to Main Park 10925 La Porte Road, Mokena, for Mokena Park District's first Family Camp Out, from 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15-9 a.m. Sept. 16. Plans include a late-night movie, campfire with s’mores, camp crafts, family game area and star gazing. Indoor bathrooms will be available. Each camp site can accommodate six people. Fee is $50 per campsite through Sept. 1. Register by Sept. 8 at www.mokenapark.com. For more information, call 708-390-2401.

Orland Pet-Palooza

Orland Township hosts Pet-Palooza from noon-3 p.m. Sept. 16 on the Orland Township grounds, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Residents are invited to a family-friendly, fun-filled afternoon of activities with more than 60 local vendors, ranging from pet boutiques and animal hospitals to rescue organizations with adoptable pets on-site. Local restaurants will offer free samples of their cuisine. Pets must be well-behaved, have up-to-date vaccinations, wear proper tags and be on a leash no longer than 6 feet. Rest areas for pets that are shaded and have water bowls and small pools will be set up onsite. Admission is free, but a donation of a 5-pound bag of pet food or cash to the Orland Township Pet Pantry is encouraged. All proceeds will benefit the Pet Pantry and Crashy’s Closet, founded by Supervisor Paul O’Grady and his wife in honor of the family rescue cat. For more information, visit orlandtownship.org/petpalooza or call 708-403-4222.

Orland Brewfest

Orland Park is hosting Brewfest from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 the Orland Park Public Works building, 5655 S. Ravinia Ave. The event will include tastings from local craft breweries, a dinner spread, souvenir glass and live entertainment. Tickets cost $50 through Sept. 15 and $55 at the door. A $20 ticket for designated drivers includes dinner, the souvenir glass and soft beverages. For more information or to buy tickets, visit orlandpark.org/brewfest.

Addiction support

The HERO (Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization) hosts its weekly open meetings for addiction support from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and every Tuesday at Lincolnway Christian Church, 690 E. Illinois Hwy., New Lenox. Call 708-557-8394.

Senior breakfast

The Village of Frankfort is hosting its Annual Senior Breakfast at 8 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Village Administration Building, 432 W. Nebraska St. The free breakfast open to Frankfort residents 62 and older will include updates by Mayor Keith Ogle and Police Chief Leanne Chelepis. Space is limited so register by Sept. 14 by contacting Sue Lynchey at slynchey@frankfortil.org or 815-469-2177. Visit www.frankfortil.org for more information.

Lunch and bingo

Mokena Park District Hosts Lunch Bunch & Bingo from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Those 55 and older can enjoy a buffet-style lunch and several rounds of bingo. Fees are $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents and include lunch, drinks, dessert and bingo cards. Spots are limited so register by Sept. 13 at www.mokenapark.com. Call 708-390-2401 for more information.

Golf Classic

Community Services Foundation hosts the 13th annual Jerry Meyer Golf Classic Sept. 22 at Midlothian Country Club, 5000 W. 147th St. Midlothian. Tee time is 8 a.m. for the outing in a scramble format. Fees are $375 for individuals and $1,500 for foursomes and includes a light breakfast and beverages, grab-and-go lunch and light refreshments on the 19th hole. Proceeds benefit CTF Illinois, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. For more information or to register, visit csfil.org.

'Top Gun Maverick'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Sept. 22, it will show "Top Gun Maverick," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

Memorial run

Our Fallen Hero Foundation hosts its 10th anniversary 5K run/walk Sept. 23 in memory of PFC Aaron Toppen, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014. The race starts at 8 a.m. at 11420 197th St., Mokena. Fees are $30 for adults through Sept. 22 and $35 of the day of race and $20 for those 18 and younger through Sept. 22 and $25 on race day. For mor information and to register visit raceroster.com/events/2023/75025/our-fallen-hero-5k-runwalk-in-memory-of-pfc-aaron-toppen.

Nerf Wars

The Mokena Park District is hosting a Nerf Wars Capture the Flag Tournament from 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. Players will have to dodge being caught in their effort to capture the flag. Participants must provide their own Nerf gun that fits elite darts, which should be labeled with the participant's name. The tourney is open to those age 7–12. Fee is $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents through Aug. 28, when it increase. Register by Sept. 13 at www.mokenapark.com. For more information, call 708-390-2401.

Support for widowed

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and the first Friday of every month at Zion Lutheran Church, 17100 69th Ave., Tinley Park. The club offers support to the widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings. Park in the large lot south of the building near the main entrance. For more information, call Elaine Buck at 708-429-9528, Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820 or Mary DeSuno at 708-341-0612.

'Friday the 13th'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Oct. 13, it will show "Friday the 13th," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Frankfort Library hosts a Garage Book Sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Frankfort Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort. Browse from a huge selection of books for all ages, including children's books, DVDs and CDs. Fill a bag and make a donation! with proceeds benefiting the library's programs, events, materials and technology. Visit www.frankfortlibrary.org/about-us/friends-of-the-library.

'Super Mario Bros.'

The Mokena Park District is hosting drive-in movies at The Oaks Recreation & Fitness Center parking lot, 10847 LaPorte Road, Mokena. On Nov. 3, it will show "Super Mario Bros.," starting at about 8 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle when you register at www.mokenapark.com and $15 per vehicle at the gate if spots are available. For more information call, 708-390-2401.

Winter landscaping

The Nature Foundation of Will County hosts a Learn & Grow webinar from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The “Designing for Winter Beauty and Wildlife" program, led by writer and landscape designer Benjamin Vogt, discusses how to incorporate plants to benefit species in winter. Register at www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTc5ODQ3.

Submit items at least two weeks prior to the event to southland@nwi.com