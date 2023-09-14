Mokena’s Joe Snaidauf has interviewed Michael Jordan.

And Mike Ditka.

And Sammy Sosa.

The man has been involved in television and sports broadcasting in front of the camera and behind it and has witnessed Chicago sports history.

He loves sports as well as announcing.

Since 2016, when he was last a public address announcer at Montini High School, Snaidauf had not been involved and missed it.

But the Orland Township employee is back — as the football public address announcer for St. Rita, his alma mater.

The 20-year Mokena resident takes over for the legendary Jim O’Boye, the voice of the Mustangs for 40 years before retiring.

“Public address announcing and play-by-play and color commentary have always been near and dear to my heart,” Snaidauf said. “I’ve been going to Rita games since I was in school from 1980-1984. I was the public address announcer for the basketball team when I went to school there. I have listened to Jim do football over the years, and he did a great job.”

After St. Rita, Snaidauf headed to Southern Illinois University to major in sports broadcasting and had an internship of ABC-7 in Chicago under the wing of Tim Weigel, who died in 2001 and was one of the top sports anchors in the city.

“I still miss him,” Snaidauf said. “He was a really good pal. That’s what we called each other — pals. He was my mentor. I learned to have a dedicated work ethic from him coupled with a passion for sports to be fun.”

Snaidauf called 1,000 games, including basketball and football, during his seven-year stint in the Western suburbs with Jones Intercable.

He worked as a producer at multiple stations in Chicago, which is where he had the opportunity to quiz icons such as Jordan, Ditka and Sosa.

Sports have been generational with Snaidauf as they helped link him with his father, also named Joe, and son, J.D.

“I love that it really reminds me of my time with my dad before he passed away,” he said. “And it gives me a closeness to my son.

“We all share the same passion for sports — local, pro, college. It’s a sports-minded house. It’s 24/7, 365 in the Snaidauf household.”

St. Rita football is huge throughout the South Side and suburbs as a Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference powerhouse.

According to the Illinois High School Association, the school headed into this season posting a 686-357-44 record over 112 years.

The Mustangs won a state championship in Class 5A in 1978 and Class 7A in 2006. They also finished second in the state in Class 5A in 2019 and in Class 7A in 2021.

It’s a school heavy on tradition because many people there have enjoyed long tenures there.

O’Boye was not a St. Rita grad, but said he said he would do the announcing for three years. Three became 40. Football coach Todd Kuska retired after the 2022 season after 25 year with the whistle.

O’Boye was smooth in his delivery during his decades behind the microphone. Snaidauf is full of energy.

“I kind of call the PA off the beaten path,” he said. “I will use a few more voice inflections. I get excited when our teams do well.”

That’s nothing new.

“My style is very energetic,” he said. “I think it’s high energy, high fun. It’s a combo like a beef and a Polish sausage in one bun. It’s professionalism and enthusiasm.”