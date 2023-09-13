More than 1,600-plus college students wanted to be a part of Northwestern Medicine’s Summer Pre-Med Internship program.

Fifty-one made the cut, including two from the Southland Your Times area.

Jake Liskh of New Lenox and Hayley Ellington of Orland Park took part in the eight-week internship, in which they worked with a clinical department and reported to a physician lead and program administrator. Then, once a week, they rotated to a different specialty.

“This was an experience I would have never had without this internship,” Ellington said. “It was a good opportunity for exposure in so many areas.”

Liskh was blown away by being able to get close to the action in the operating room, observing serious surgeries.

“The coolest surgery I think I’ve seen was an open-heart surgery — a coronary artery bypass graft. Also the aortic valve replacement.

“There is something so cool about being able to stop a human heart and put it on a machine that pumps the blood for you and then make the heart start beating again. You are kind of killing the person and then bringing him back to life.”

Since 2019, Dr. Micah J. Eimer, cardiologist and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Glenview, Evanston and Deerfield Outpatient Centers, has turned this local summer internship program into an international destination for college students interested in pursuing a career in health care, according to Northwestern Medicine officials.

The program attracts students from across the country as well as Puerto Rico and Canada.

Liskh and Ellington spent much of their time in Palos Hospital but also made trips to Chicago for other learning experiences.

Ellington is a University of Michigan senior who has lived in Orland Park for two years. She grew up in the Detroit area and developed a love for medicine 10 years ago, when her little brother was born.

“I was always interested in bio and chemistry, and it was something that I was looking to continue,” she said. “My mom was pregnant, and I was immersed in the medical field and I saw the effect that the staff had on her in the outcome.

“My brother was a preemie and born three months early. We were in the hospital a lot. So, I got to see a lot of the hospital setting and that really appealed to me.”

Liskh is a New Lenox native and junior at the University of Southern California. He said he grew interested in science at Martino Junior High School, but his love for the medical field exploded when he was in high school.

“It gives you an opportunity to have someone’s back,” he said. “There’s really no other profession out there where someone is trusting you with their life.

“That’s a really big responsibility, and that’s something I really want to take on.”

The two have a lot of school left before heading into the working world.

Liskh is hoping to specialize in cardiothoracic surgery with an eye on teaching.

“The teaching aspect is important in this field, so my hope is that someday I might be educating medical students," he said. “Down the line, I would not be opposed to getting involved in hospital administration as well.”

Ellington is mulling over a few choices but she knows there are plenty of options if she wants to practice medicine in this area.

“There are a lot of hospitals in Chicago,” she said. “And in the Orland Park area, wow; there are a lot of new medical buildings out here.”