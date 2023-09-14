Come mid-October, tennis fans from Orland Park could have a lot to cheer about.

Sandburg appears to be a threat to score an abundance of points in the Illinois High School Association state tournament thanks in part to nationally ranked sisters Maia and Estela Loureiro.

And a freshman from Marist will be trying to make a name for herself as well.

For Sandburg, Maia Loureiro is a senior who finished in the top 12 in the state in 2021 but skipped the high school season to play national competition in 2022.

She is ranked 65th in the nation in her age group, according to Tennis Recruiting Network website, and is a five-star recruit. She is ranked eighth in the Great Lakes Region and third in Illinois.

Her sister, Estela, is a freshman who is ranked 73rd nationally, sixth in the Great Lakes Region and fourth in Illinois. She is also a five-star ranked player.

Also bursting onto the high school scene is Orland Park’s Helena Klooster, who is playing for Marist. She is ranked 48th in the nation, fourth in the Great Lakes and second in Illinois and is also a five-star recruit.

The 6-foot-2 Klooster is an imposing figure on the court and opened her high school career helping Marist finish second in the Beverly Hills Tennis Club Invitational in Chicago by winning all three of her matches 6-0, 6-0.

Though Klooster doesn’t figure to lose too many matches this season, she does have some national losses. But she says she tries not to let them get her down.

“You either win or you learn,” she said. “When I lose, I’ll write down in my notebook what I did or what I didn’t do. Then the next day in practice, it’s back to work.”

Reversal of fortunes

Three area football teams opened the season at 2-0 after having rough seasons in 2022.

Tinley Park was 0-9 last year. This year, it opened the season Aug. 25 with a 42-8 home victory over Thornridge, which also went 0-9 last year. Keoni George had three touchdowns for the Titans.

The Titans doubled their fun Sept. 1 with a 21-14 win at Romeoville. Tylan Landfair returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and Carlos Hazelwood had nine tackles including four for losses.

Lincoln-Way West, which was 3-6 last year, whipped Plainfield South, 41-7, in the opener at home with Jahan Abubaker and Joey Campagna racking up two touchdowns each.

The Warriors followed with a nail-biting 20-18 win at Oswego East as Zach Hermanson booted a late field goal and Braden Erwin had a fourth-quarter interception.

Lincoln-Way Central also toiled through a 3-6 campaign in 2022 and opened 2023 with a new coach, David Woodburn, and a new attitude. The Knights game out firing, beating St. Charles East, 34-6, and Evanston, 41-0. Anthony Noto had three touchdowns against the Wildkits.

Running wild

Sandburg’s girls cross country team is bracing for a big season after posting a third-place finish at the Lyons Township Mike Kuharic Invitational Sept. 2.

Sophomore Lindsey Gerhardstein led the Eagles with a second-place finish in 50000 meters with a time of 18 minutes, 42.16 seconds while senior Ava Giblin took seventh with a 19:38.73.

Running wild II

A pair of former Andrew runners helped the St. Xavier University cross country team at the Flyers/Flames Challenge Sept. 1 in Romeoville.

The meet was hosted by Lewis University and the University of Illinois-Chicago.

SXU junior Luke Snedden led the Cougars with a 35th-place finish with a 20:35.7 in the 6K event and sophomore Ben Morrey, another T-Bolt alum, was 40th with a 20:44.0.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics-affiliated Cougars finished fifth in the meet, which had plenty of NCAA Division I and Division II talent.