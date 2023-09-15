A top-four finish in the 32-team Windy City Ram Classic meant a lot to the Lincoln-Way West boys soccer team not only for this year but in years to come.

Warriors coach Matthew Laude said his team never made it to the semifinals of the tournament before and, considering that the roster has six sophomores, the future is looking good for West.

"I had five sophomores on the field at one time,” Laude said after a 2-1 semifinal loss to Reavis, which hosted the tournament.

He said that when he saw the talent of the class of 2028 during a camp when they were eighth graders, he knew he had something special.

The coach said that in the past, his best players were seniors because juniors making the jump from the sophomore team to the varsity had hard times adjusting so things would click their senior seasons.

Now he has a handful of players who are making an impact at a young age.

“This is the first time I’ve been privileged to have it,” Laude said. “My first couple of years, I’ve had a lot of talent, but they were all seniors.

“Could you imagine the amount of reliability we will have in the next three years?”

The super sophs on the varsity are midfielders Ryan Saysongkham and Jackson Hirschboeck; defenders Adrian Ontiveros, Cohen Cox and Karter Kelderhouse plus forward Marcel Lepoinka.

“I told the older kids ‘boys, these sophomores are coming to play. I’m playing the people who are going to prove that they want to be on the field the most. I don’t care what the number is next to your graduation day.’ ’’ Laude said.

And the juniors and seniors have important roles with the Warriors.

Senior midfielders Eli Bach and Josh Lehman are captains and give the team experience and leadership.

“Eli is a phenomenal center midfielder,” Laude said. “He has grown and significantly developed into an insanely talented player. He does all the details of someone you want as a captain.

“Josh is a holding midfielder. He soaks up all the pressure whenever anyone tries to press us. That allows the people in front of him to do their thing and attack.”

Other seniors on the team are John Hernandez, Josh Boeringa, Noah Nawracaj, Elijah Zepeda and Jack Urbanczyk.

Juniors Patrick Kueber and Brenden Vlasak are mind the nets. Other juniors on the roster are Reece Eggener, James Benefield, Dan Maeder, Sam Irigoyen and Damien Martinez.

The Warriors reached the Final Four of the Ram Classic with a 5-1 win over Garcia, a 2-1 victory over Thornton Fractional United and a 1-0 triumph over Lincoln-Way Central before the loss to Reavis. Their third-place game against Solorio was canceled as was the fifth-place game between Central and St. Laurence.

Andrew won the consolation championship with a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Riverside-Brookfield as the tournament wrapped up Aug. 31 in Burbank.

Laude thinks this top-four finish will give the Warriors some confidence.

“We know that we can beat these good teams,” he said. “Reavis is a great team, and they beat another great team before us in St Laurence. These are tough, hard teams to beat and we’re right there.

“We were seven minutes away and a penalty kick away (in the Reavis game) so we’re right there.”

He wasn’t sure what to expect heading into the tournament but was pleased with the results.

“It’s kind of funny because we went into it knowing we have a technical team, and we’re very young,” Laude said. “But the younger kids can play soccer.

“We’re used to being able to absorb the pressure and then counter but now we try to possess the game and control the game. The younger players are learning the technical part of the game from our upper classes.”