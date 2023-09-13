Orland Park’s Costadinos Nomikos works in Palos Park as a community service officer and with the police department’s Community Emergency Response Team.

He also works as a CSO in Orland Hills and does some CSO work in Burnham, where his father, Nick, is the chief.

And he takes shifts with the Burnham Fire Department.

Oh, 19-year-old Chicago Christian High School graduate is also studying at Moraine Valley Community College.

That’s quite a workload but Nomikos is enjoying staying busy as he tries to attain his dream of being a first responder — preferably a police officer.

“I never worked at McDonald’s, and I never worked at Dairy Queen,” he said. “I started with the police.”

His work in Palos Park did not go unnoticed. On Aug. 28, Nomikos was presented with a $500 John F. Mahoney Police/Cadet Explorer Scholarship.

“This gentleman became a part of the Palos Park cadet program and then a Palos Park community officer, where he has been serving the last three years,” Palos Park Police Commissioner Dan Polk said of Nomikos.

The award is named for former Palos Park Mayor John Mahoney, who served for 16 years but did not run in the spring.

(The night Nomikos was presented with his check, investigator Ross Chibe, who also started as an intern in the village, was promoted to sergeant.)

Nomikos said he rarely has trouble juggling all of the jobs. Since they are part-time positions, he can plan a month ahead of time and make everything work.

He said he got the bug to become a first responder because of his father.

“When I was very little, my dad would always go to work early in the morning and sometime would leave for callouts late at night,” he said. “It was something where he would be out a lot, and I’ve always fancied that and eventually, I got exposed to law enforcement and it kind of hooked me.”

He said his dad is not pushing him in his career choices.

“He’s hands off and allows me the opportunity to do what I want,” Nomikos said. “He didn’t want me to be with the police. But he says I have to make my own opportunities and I do that.”

The $500 will come in handy to continue his education. While he doesn’t have a college picked out after he graduates from Moraine Valley, Nomikos is putting a premium on learning.

“At any point in the day, you can take somebody’s life,” he said. “That just weighs a lot. It’s a burden. It’s important to have the education that can dictate your mindset a little bit. And it goes back to instinct.”

Life as a cadet, service officer and CERT member is not all about patrolling parades and fests. He already has seen some heavy things.

“It’s not easy,” Nomikos said. “It’s really not easy. We’ve had deaths. I’ve had to do lifesaving measures. It’s a lot. But you learn something new every day. No day is ever the same.”

After stints in suburban towns, he is not sure his future will be in a big town.

“I think what I really want is to do is police work in a community that needs some help but has a solid foundation,” he said. “I like the smaller towns. I like the suburbs.”