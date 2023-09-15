Dan Feeney was not around when the Bears won the Super Bowl.

He was born on May 29, 1994 — eight years after the team put the finishing touches in a 46-10 victory over New England to win Super Bowl XX at the Superdome in New Orleans.

But the Orland Park native and Sandburg graduate remembers dancing to the Bears hit the “Super Bowl Shuffle,” which was recorded during the 1985 season leading up to the big game.

“My grandma would always put on the 'Super Bowl Shuffle' on VHS,” he said during a press conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. “She would make me watch it when she was babysitting me. Those are some of the first memories right there.”

He said he still knew some of the lyrics to the Grammy-nominated novelty song but demurred from singing it in front of the media.

He and his grandma also watched tapes of running back Walter Payton and that fueled his love for the Monsters of the Midway.

Fast forward to 2023.

Feeney is a 29-year-old 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman with NFL experience with the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets and with practice time this year with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins trades Feeney to the Bears Aug. 29 for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

“I put it on and looked in the mirror and said ‘wow, this is pretty sick,’ ’’ he said of donning his ears uniform. “You definitely feel a little bit of juice playing for your hometown team. It’s a cool feeling. It really is.”

Feeney is going to be an interesting presence with his mustache and mullet, a pandemic look.

“It was actually during COVID that it happened,” he said. “You know, lockdown city — you couldn’t do a whole lot and my hair grows really fast. It was really long and the first time I went to the barbershop, I said ‘hey, let’s try a mullet and let’s see what it looks like.’

“It just kind of stayed.”

He hopes to stay with the Bears and contribute on a line that has been maligned and beaten up a little during the preseason.

He said he wasn’t sure what the expectations were of him.

“I don’t think it was written out in stone. I think it’s just coming here and adding depth to the offensive line,” Feeney said. “I’m another older guy in the room and I’m just trying to help young guys and maximize their potential.”

Feeney is the second Sandburg alum on the Bears line in as many years. Last year, Michael Schofield played with the team. As of Sept. 2, Schofield had not landed a spot with another NFL team.

Feeney said he enjoys the role of a lineman, though the men on the line do not get the same glory as the skilled position players.

“I like getting gritty out there for sure,” he said. “That’s the best part about football, you know? You get a knockdown, a little pancake. I definitely enjoy those moments on the field. They are hard to come by because everybody at this level is a top-tier athlete.

“You gotta love those moments when you can have a little fun with it.”

Years ago he was caught on camera with Jets teammates chugging a beer while they were at a New York Islanders hockey playoff game.

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones told reporters that Feeney loves football and loves beer.

When asked what his favorite beer is, Feeney said: “Anything that’s cold, really.”