Pickleball, anyone?

In a moment of jocularity at the Village of Orland Park Committee of the Whole meeting Aug. 21, Trustee William Healy talked about taking up pickleball.

He is not alone.

According to Pickeheads.com, an online resource for enthusiasts, it’s America’s fastest-growing sport with 36.5 million players, the biggest group age 18-34.

And Orland Park is embracing that growth with 10 courts — and other upgrades — coming to Doogan Park in 2025.

“I look forward to the first city tournament,” Healy said.

Orland Park has been busy with its parks.

Expansions and improvements to Centennial Park West and Schussler Park are in the works.

Centennial West will be the main gathering area for village events and fests, including the massively popular Taste of Orland Park, and is expected to bring in national entertainment town.

Schussler Park upgrades will include the Michael Schofield II Sports Complex, which will serve as the home of the Orland Park Pioneers organization, among other things.

The early stages of planning for work at Doogan Park, 14710 Park Lane, are nearing completion.

The Cultural Center on the property will be torn down, with plans for the park to have 10 pickleball courts, a shelter with restrooms, an asphalt loop trail, two bocce ball courts and an improved playground and parking.

The village’s $2.4 million project has been in the design stages, and Patty King of Chicago-based Wight & Co. said community input has been a key in shaping this project.

“We’ve had some lovely community meetings, and the neighbors were passionate about this park,” King said. “It was actually a lot of fun working with them and getting their ideas.”

“It’s great to see the community input to change it,” said Mayor Keith Pekau. “Most of the people here are aware, but we had a rec advisory board when I arrived here, and they really didn’t provide input. We changed the structure so that they provide input to the board and give recommendations to the board and hold these public meetings for all of the parks that we approve.

“We also go out to the public, so that they know about the meetings as much as possible — especially the local neighborhoods. These are process improvements that were put into place since 2019.”

Trustee Sean Kampas marveled at the work and progress that is being done with the three parks and is eager to see the final results.

“We’re proactive instead of being reactive,” he said. “After decades, we’re seeing that the Pioneers are getting a well-deserved home in Schussler Park. Centennial West will also fill a vision of a community venue that was promised nearly half of my lifetime ago.

“All of that doesn’t include the neighborhood parks, the playgrounds and the sport courts that we’ve installed just in my tenure alone.”

He said more is to come.

“Two years into this role, I’m as excited as I was when I was first elected,” Kampas said. “We’re laying a strong foundation for even more of Orland Park’s potential in a strategically and fiscally minded manner.”