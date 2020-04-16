Company apologizes for massive dust cloud after demolition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — The company whose weekend demolition of a former coal plant in Little Village sent a massive cloud of dust into Chicago's nearby neighborhood apologized for causing “anxiety and fear.” However, the apology did not prevent the company from being sued for the act.

Northbrook-based Hilco Redevelopment Partners said the developer failed to follow a plan it gave city officials that would've prevented the situation. They expected the implosion experts to use dust mitigation with water before, during and after the demolition.

The company is fully cooperating with the city while it investigates and is implementing “a thorough corrective action plan,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Roberto Perez, CEO of Hilco acknowledged concerns were even further elevated given the implosion took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand, apologize to and sympathize with the Little Village community,” said Perez in a statement. “The health, safety and welfare of the local community is of paramount concern to Hilco Redevelopment Partners as we work toward completing this project and driving economic viability to the community.”