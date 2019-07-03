CROWN POINT — A special Walk to Remember to support individuals who've lost loved ones took place recently in Crown Point.
It was organized by Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have lost children, grandchildren or brothers and sisters.
"The group itself gives hope to parents who have lost a child or a grandchild or those who have lost a sibling. It gives them a sounding board to have their story told in a private setting," said Sue Williams, chapter co-leader. Williams and Josie Duncan are co-leaders of the chapter.
Along with the walk there was a balloon launch, food and raffles with prizes.
Proceeds from the event will help to provide a newsletter for support group members.
The Compassionate Friends meetings are held in Crown Point and Valparaiso once a month. For more information about the group, call Sue at 219-462-0921. The Compassionate Friends has more than 600 chapters nationwide.