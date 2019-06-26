A special walk to support individuals who've lost loved ones will take place Sunday in Crown Point.
The Walk to Remember presented by The Compassionate Friends kicks off at noon at Lake County Fairgrounds, Shelter No. 1, in Crown Point. The Compassionate Friends is a support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have lost children, grandchildren or brothers and sisters.
"The group itself gives hope to parents who have lost a child or a grandchild or those who have lost a sibling. It gives them a sounding board to have their story told in a private setting," said Sue Williams, chapter co-leader. Williams and Josie Duncan are co-leaders of the chapter.
Along with the walk there will be a balloon launch, food and raffles with prizes. Donation is $5 per person. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided to walk participants. Everyone is encouraged to bring a side dish to share.
Williams said those who participate in the walk are also encouraged to bring their family members, friends and even pets. About 75 to 100 people are expected to join the walk this year.
Proceeds from the event will help to provide a newsletter for support group members.
The Compassionate Friends meetings are held in Crown Point and Valparaiso once a month. For more information about the group, call Sue at 219-462-0921. The Compassionate Friends has more than 600 chapters nationwide.