HAMMOND — When competitive weightlifter Ryan Depew saw an overturned semitrailer on an interstate and no emergency vehicles yet on scene, he jumped into action — and was soon flanked by two other good Samaritans.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a semitrailer crashed on its side in a single-vehicle wreck on the Indianapolis Boulevard off-ramp from Interstate 80/94, Indiana State Trooper Lawrence McFarron said.
Depew was driving south on Indianapolis Boulevard when something on the interstate caught his attention.
“I was taken back to see a semi truck sitting on its side,” Depew said. “Then seconds later it registered with me I didn't see any emergency lights, so I pulled a U-turn and drove over.”
The 6-foot-7-inch Northwest Indiana man has been competing in weightlifting competitions in Indiana and Illinois for years and thought he could lend his strength to someone in need of help.
At the same time Depew got to the scene, another unknown civilian stopped at the crash scene. Depew said he smelled a strong odor of gas around the wreck and the two men looked through the windshield but didn't see the driver.
“The guy asked, 'Should we kick in the windshield?' I said, 'Hell yes,'" Depew said.
The men worked together, with Depew kicking in the windshield and the man using a mini sledge hammer from his vehicle to crack the glass. Once a hole was made they tried to make contact with the occupant.
"I was yelling, 'Are you OK? How many people are hurt?'" Depew recalled. “We heard some grunts coming from inside but no one answered. That's when we realized we needed to move faster.”
While the two men worked to further break open the windshield, an off-duty nurse ran up to help.
As the hole became large enough for a person to safely get through, the nurse went inside to locate the man, who was in the truck's cabin. She guided the driver out of the vehicle and Depew sat with him a distance from the crash.
“He couldn't walk very well and wasn't coherent. He kept saying, 'I have a head injury,'” Depew said.
State troopers and first responders showed up on scene shortly after. The driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, Indiana State Police said.
“It all happened so quickly, it was only a span of about five minutes,” Depew said. “I'm glad my instincts kicked in. I'm a big guy and I knew when I saw it, whatever needed to be done wasn't going to be easy.”