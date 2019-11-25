{{featured_button_text}}
Baby box stock

A new Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed at Valparaiso Fire Department Station 1. Shown is a baby box at the Crown Point Fire Department at 126 N. East St. 

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Fire Department will be the site of Porter County's second Safe Haven Baby Box thanks to an anonymous woman described as a concerned grandmother in the community, firefighters said.

The box will be installed at Fire Station 1 at 205 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso, according to Lt. Robert Schulte, of the Valparaiso Fire Department. There is currently a baby box at the Chesterton Fire Department.

The woman's contribution was matched by Center Township Trustee Jesse Harper. It will cost about $17,000 for the Safe Haven Baby Box and the box is planned to be installed in the next four to six weeks.

The grandmother told the Fire Department that she “hopes any mother that feels the need to use the new baby box will equate their actions with love and compassion, just as a grandmother has for her grandchildren.”

In 2018, there was a total of 223 Safe Haven child relinquishments across the nation, according to the National Safe Haven Alliance. Last year, there were a total of 41 illegal abandonment, where only 13 of those babies were found alive.

“The Valparaiso Fire Department is committed to serving its community,” Valparaiso Fire Chief Chad Dutz said. “I can think of no greater cause than the support of a child that can be saved in a time of need, no matter what the circumstances.”

Schulte said more information on the project's completion and dedication will be released at a later date.

