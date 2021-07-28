Condemned Region man’s death penalty appeal moving to federal court

A Gary man’s death penalty appeal is shifting from state to federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, who presides in in the Northern Indiana’s Fort Wayne District, is authorizing attorneys in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to represent Kevin Isom.

The 55-year-old Isom fatally shot his 40-year-old wife, Cassandra Isom, 40 and his two stepchildren, 16-year-old Michael Moore and 13-year-old Ci'Andria Cole on Aug. 6, 2007, at the family home in the 5700 block of Hemlock Ave. in Gary's Miller neighborhood.

He told Gary police who arrested him that he couldn’t believe he killed his family and asked them why they didn’t shoot him.

It took six years to bring the case to trial.

A Lake Criminal Court jury voted to impose the death penalty on Isom in 2013 following a five-week trial — the last jury to have done so in Indiana, according to the Washington D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center.

Isom has been distrustful of almost all his court-appointed lawyers, who have represented him at trial or have been appealing his conviction and death sentence over the past eight years.