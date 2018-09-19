A train conductor was flown to a hospital Tuesday night after he was run over by a train, police said.
Hammond police responded about 9:45 p.m. to the rail yard near Kennedy Avenue and Gibson Transfer Road, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The conductor suffered a severe leg injury and was airlifted to a hospital, police said.
The case is considered an industrial accident, so Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad will be conducting its own investigation, police said.
Hammond police did not have further information about the conductor, because they are not investigating, Kellogg said.
Indiana Harbor Belt did not return a message Wednesday seeking comment.
Calumet Avenue in Hammond closed after site inspection discovers massive cavity below roadway
HAMMOND — Calumet Avenue between Michigan and Sibley streets is closed until further notice …