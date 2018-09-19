Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Freight train stock
Buy Now

A freight train crosses the tracks on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso.

 Doug Ross, The Times

A train conductor was flown to a hospital Tuesday night after he was run over by a train, police said.

Hammond police responded about 9:45 p.m. to the rail yard near Kennedy Avenue and Gibson Transfer Road, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The conductor suffered a severe leg injury and was airlifted to a hospital, police said.

The case is considered an industrial accident, so Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad will be conducting its own investigation, police said.

Hammond police did not have further information about the conductor, because they are not investigating, Kellogg said.

Indiana Harbor Belt did not return a message Wednesday seeking comment.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Calumet Avenue in Hammond closed after site inspection discovers massive cavity below roadway

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
3
1

Tags

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.