A train conductor was run over by a train Tuesday night in Hammond, resulting in major injuries. 

At 9:45 p.m. police responded to the rail yard near Kennedy Avenue and Gibson Transfer Road, according to Hammond Lt. Steven Kellogg. The conductor suffered a leg injury according to the police, and had to be airlifted to a hospital. 

Hammond police said it is classified as an industrial accident and railroad police were notified. The railroad company, Indiana Harbor Belt, will be investigating the incident, police said. 

