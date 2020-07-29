Congressional candidate disputes allegations he intimidated, injured police officer

EAST CHICAGO — A Libertarian Party candidate for Indiana's 1st Congressional District with a history of run-ins with police was arrested Sunday on allegations he threatened and injured an East Chicago police officer.
Edward Michael Strauss, 38, of Gary, disputed the allegations.
Strauss is facing felony charges of intimidation and battery on a public safety official, both Level 6 felonies, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
East Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Strauss has been arrested on numerous occasions in the Region over the years on charges of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and even dissemination of material harmful to minors as he toes the line with police and tests his First Amendment freedoms.
A Gary police officer resigned last year after former Police Chief Richard Allen recommended she be disciplined for violating Strauss' rights during an arrest Sept. 1, 2018, while he was filming police from a public walkway. The charges against Strauss were dropped.
Several cases against Strauss remain pending, including charges stemming from a January 2019 incident involving a police car parked outside River Forest Junior-Senior High School while he was dressed in a pink pig costume.
According to court records, Strauss and other men flagged down an officer Sunday in a Subway parking lot in the 2400 block of Columbus Drive in East Chicago before running toward the officer's car yelling "(Expletive) the police."
Strauss ran toward the officer’s car with both hands up, displaying middle fingers, court records allege. The officer attempted to leave, but the group surrounded his vehicle while filming and yelling at the officer.
The officer requested help, and several more police officers arrived on scene. Another officer attempted to ask the group to quiet down, but Strauss yelled, “(Expletive) the police!” several times in a “loud and boisterous manner, disturbing the peace,” court records state.
Strauss said he was justified in airing his grievances in the manner he did.
"I get no enjoyment out of having to go and do all this — none whatsoever. I simply do it because I have to, in order to help my community," Strauss said.
Strauss said he and the other men questioned the officer about a nonfunctional headlight on his vehicle, at which point the officer "got an attitude."
He said the group asked the officer for his name and badge number and asked for a supervisor to respond, but those requests were not granted.
Strauss said around the time customers at a nearby Mobil began watching, the officer warned the men he would arrest them on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
"No one had come up to him and submitted a complaint saying we were being loud," Strauss said.
Strauss said the officers then huddled around a police vehicle, at which point he told an officer he would "break his face" if the officer touched him.
"If I believe you're unlawfully touching me, then I have every right to defend myself. I don't care if you're an officer," Strauss said.
According to court records, Strauss told an officer in “an aggressive manner” that he would break the officer’s face, and the officer “believed Strauss wanted to cause serious bodily harm to the officer.”
Court records state the officer told Strauss to “come here” because he was under arrest, but Strauss began to run. The officer grabbed Strauss’ arm, and Strauss allegedly used his legs to lock onto the officer’s left leg.
Strauss alleged the officer never verbally informed him that he was under arrest and claimed it was another officer — not him — who pinned the officer’s leg.
"He didn't tell me that I was under arrest ... he didn't tell me what I was under arrest for. He simply lunged at me," Strauss said.
"If you don't tell a person that, how are they supposed to know what your intent is?" he asked.
Court records show the officer repeatedly told Strauss to stop resisting as Strauss flexed his muscles and used his legs to hyperextend the officer’s leg.
The officer struck Strauss with a closed fist on the side of his neck, which is a technique known as a brachial stun that police are trained to use to gain control when dealing with aggressive individuals, records allege. Strauss allegedly released his legs, and police handcuffed him.
Strauss said the impact of the officer's fist caused his head to bounce off the pavement.
"That was some serious force," Strauss said. "There was anger behind that punch, one way or another. It was either because he was mad about what was said to him, and he couldn't handle his anger in a professional manner, or he was angry because he was racially motivated," he said.
The officer involved was black, videos of the incident show. Strauss is white.
More than an hour after the arrest, the officer began to experience extreme pain in his left knee and went to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment, records state.
The officer will need medical clearance before returning to work, according to court records.
