Congressional candidate disputes allegations he intimidated, injured police officer

Strauss said around the time customers at a nearby Mobil began watching, the officer warned the men he would arrest them on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

"No one had come up to him and submitted a complaint saying we were being loud," Strauss said.

Strauss said the officers then huddled around a police vehicle, at which point he told an officer he would "break his face" if the officer touched him.

"If I believe you're unlawfully touching me, then I have every right to defend myself. I don't care if you're an officer," Strauss said.

According to court records, Strauss told an officer in “an aggressive manner” that he would break the officer’s face, and the officer “believed Strauss wanted to cause serious bodily harm to the officer.”

Court records state the officer told Strauss to “come here” because he was under arrest, but Strauss began to run. The officer grabbed Strauss’ arm, and Strauss allegedly used his legs to lock onto the officer’s left leg.

Strauss alleged the officer never verbally informed him that he was under arrest and claimed it was another officer — not him — who pinned the officer’s leg.