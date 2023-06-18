“Look at that baby oak; I love oaks,” said a fourth grader at an outdoor event The Nature Conservancy recently hosted at a nature preserve for Benjamin Harrison Elementary School students from East Chicago. She and a friend then both reached down to gently touch one of its new, furry red leaves.

I loved that moment and was rather impressed she knew how to identify the tree. It gave me hope that perhaps not all children are deprived of outdoor experiences. Unfortunately, due to safety fears, busy working parents, and too much screen time, many children are not exposed to nature these days. According to the Children in Nature Network, today’s kids spend up to 44 hours per week in front of a screen and less than 10 minutes a day playing outdoors, on average.

The students at the outing certainly had their taste of the outdoors on May 16 when more than 45 converged on Seidner Dune and Swale Nature Preserve, sandwiched between the Grand Calumet River and the Indiana Toll Road and flanked by Kennedy and Cline Avenues in Hammond. It’s along a stretch of the river that was cleaned of contaminated sediments in 2015. They were there to participate in a program months in the making by TNC, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Audubon Great Lakes, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, Dunes Learning Center, U.S. EPA, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and the Indiana Departments of Environmental Management and Natural Resources.

It was a hot day with not much shade to offer, but the kids persevered as we rotated them in small groups through stations on dune and swale habitat, water quality, macroinvertebrates, mussels and fish, as well as an introduction to bird watching.

“For some of the kids, it was the first time they had ever held a pair of binoculars or seen mussels and macroinvertebrates, such as dragonfly larvae, which are returning to the river bottom post clean-up,” said Jessica Fernandez of TNC, who was instrumental in organizing the event.

The outing was designed to help the kids make connections to restored natural areas that exist close to home, and to also gain an understanding on how science is being used to evaluate the health of the Grand Calumet River. It was also a unique opportunity to interact with scientists and naturalists, with the hope that they would become interested in those kinds of careers in the future. Most importantly, we wanted to enhance their love for nature and learn why they should care for the land.

When we organize these kinds of outreach events, we never quite know what impact we will have on the children’s lives. Some did not even realize there was a river or natural area within their city or that they could see birds and flowers without having to travel to the Indiana Dunes. I heard one child remark that this had been their only field trip of the entire school year.

Outdoor play viewed differently today

The experience made me ponder whether or not these children are willing or able to play outside like I did as a child. During the summer or weekends, I would leave our house on south Hohman Avenue in Munster in the morning and play outside up and down the block for hours on end. One of my favorite memories was exploring the ridge up the street to the north. Little did I know then that the ridge was a former shoreline of Lake Michigan. The habitat was oak savanna and I recall sitting in a big patch of common blue violets, thinking about how bison might have used the ridge as a pathway, wallowing in the flowers.

Of course, back then we did not have as many distractions pulling us indoors, like video games, competitive sports and endless TV channels. The children we hosted on May 16 are also impacted by inequities I can only imagine, including air, land and water pollution, lack of access to green space, personal safety and race profiling at outdoor trails and parks. My supervisor, Joel, who is from Mexico, described it to me as being treated sometimes like “you don’t belong here.” I felt like crying when he told me that. We take so much for granted!

That may be the most important lessen imparted that day to the children: That they are welcome in green spaces. I hope for some of them the experience enhanced their sense of curiosity about nature. Maybe they will be inspired to bring their families to these wonderful places like Seidner Dune and Swale Nature Preserve, nearby Gibson Woods Nature Preserve in Hammond and Roxana Marsh in East Chicago to explore, enjoy the flowers, touch oak leaves and look for birds.