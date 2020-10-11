Construction projects planned for Schererville roads

SCHERERVILLE — The town is anticipating road closures and traffic delays heading into this week, according to a news release.

On Friday, NIPSCO began underground gas main work on Burr Street. While NIPSCO worked on the gas main, Burr Street from Joliet Street to U.S. 30 southbound was closed.

On Saturday, crews began repaving Joliet Street between Cline Avenue and Broad Street.

The area will likely be congested and delays are expected. The town is encouraging motorists to use alternate roadways while the work is being done, according to a press release.

The work is expected to be complete by Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday, Schererville, along with the town of Highland, will be paving Main Street between U.S. 41 and Wiggs Street.

The road is scheduled to be repaved from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, weather depending.

During the aforementioned time frame, Main Street will be closed. Signage will be posted.