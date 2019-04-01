The dreaded orange cones, hoards of reflective vest-clad crews and “Road Closed” signs herald the coming of spring in the Region as detour signs pop up like dandelions. Whether traveling for work or leisure, rerouting seems an inevitable fate for anyone behind a steering wheel.
As dozens of road improvement projects continue to bloom, closures may force drivers onto other already-congested streets.
Lake County closures
Beginning today, Burnham Avenue south of 45th Street will be closed through April 28 for repairs to a culvert, according to Lansing officials. The closure will block direct access to all of Lynwood, south and east of 202nd Street, as well as Alpine, Paradise, and Lynway mobile home parks.
It will also block direct access to Franciscan Health Dyer. The state has agreed that one lane can be kept open after working hours, Lansing officials said. The only detour around the creek is Torrence Avenue.
In addition, the complete removal and reconstruction of the bridge over Hart Ditch will continue to hold a portion of Main Street hostage until June 5 at the latest.
The closure on Main Street, from Calumet Avenue to Indianapolis Boulevard, requires drivers to find a variety of ways around the construction zone. Those who normally travel over Hart Ditch must follow detours to access Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, such as U.S. 30, Ridge Road or White Oak Avenue north to 45th Street.
Main arteries in Lake County such as Indianapolis Boulevard, Broadway and Calumet Avenue will not be immune to closures either.
On Monday, crews will begin work at the intersection of Broadway and U.S. 30 in Merrillville to replace a box culvert. The project is expected to be finished by the end of August and will close a northbound Broadway turning lane onto westbound U.S. 30.
In Highland, Indianapolis Boulevard is down to one lane in each direction between Ramblewood and Industrial drives until the end of May, as crews work on curbs and sidewalks in the area, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
In Hammond, Calumet Avenue is down to one lane in each direction between Sibley and Michigan streets through early June for a bridge deck replacement over the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad tracks, INDOT said.
Northbound traffic is not allowed to turn left onto Michigan Street and southbound traffic cannot turn left onto Sibley Street during construction.
In East Chicago, the U.S. 12 (Indianapolis Boulevard) bridge over Lake George Canal will close next week through the end of June. Homerlee Avenue will be closed from 145th Street to Columbus Drive, a city news release said.
The construction began Tuesday and will be completed by mid-October. The reconstruction work will result in the installation of new water mains and a combination sewer, the re-lining of the existing combination sewer, new concrete curbs, new driveways, new sidewalks and new asphalt pavement.
South Lake County is also set for summer projects. A project already in progress to demolish and replace a Crown Point bridge arching over I-65 at mile marker 250 will cause closures through early August. On the border of Crown Point and Merrillville, 101st Avenue will be shut down during the project, according to INDOT.
Porter County projects
In Portage, from April 4 to approximately June 18, there will be lane restrictions for paving on U.S. 12 at the bridge of the Marina at U.S. 12, one mile west of Ind. 249. The closure will stretch to Ind. 149 into Burns Harbor. One lane will be open at a time for paving during this project, the Portage Police Department announced.
Another Portage project will close Central Avenue between Airport and Samuelson roads from July 19 through July 31 for Indiana Toll Road bridge maintenance. Detour routes will be McCool Road to Portage Avenue to Hamstrom Road during the closing.
In addition, Porter County Bridge 135, which carries Old Porter Road over Salt Creek in Portage Township, closed early February to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice, according to the Porter County website. While a completion date is yet to be set, it will likely be months before the bridge reopens.
The bridge had already been on Porter County's list for replacement, but the discovery of structural deficiencies caused the county to close the bridge on the Portage/Burns Harbor border and declare the emergency to speed up the replacement process. It will be closed until after the bridge is replaced with new beams and roadway deck. The current detour route is Salt Creek Road to U.S. 20 to Samuelson Road.
Porter County intends to replace or repair seven bridges this year using county bridge fund and capital projects funding, county highway engineers said. The commissioners also approved advertising for bids for a second bridge replacement project, also over Salt Creek, on County Road 700 North.
Three major projects are set for this summer to improve roads in Porter County, Porter County Highway Department Supervisor Rich Sexton said. Dates of the closures are yet to be announced; however, Sexton said the projects will likely be underway during the summer after school is out to not interfere with school bus routes.
Meridian Road to Ind. 6 to Valparaiso city limits is set for closure, as well as Calumet Avenue to Ind. 6 to Valparaiso city limits. There will be another planned closure at Sturdy Road to the railroad tracks at Comeford Road.
LaPorte County improvements
For LaPorte County, an intersection improvement, new roundabouts and a bridge repair are among the projects that could cause hassles for commuters this summer.
A bridge deck replacement project on the U.S. 35 bridge near the courthouse, just north of Ind. 2, in downtown LaPorte will create closures until the end of October, according to INDOT.
As the bridge's repairs are ongoing, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction, INDOT said.
Construction on an intersection improvement project at U.S. 20 and Ind. 2 in Rolling Prairie will stretch through mid-November, according to INDOT.
This project will result in what INDOT described as a “dog bone interchange” built at the intersection.
Roundabouts will be placed at the north and south ends of the bridge, creating the “dog bone” shape of the new intersection.
During construction, the corridor will be closed to north-to-south traffic between County Road North 500 East and Oak Knoll Road, affecting travel between LaPorte and New Carlisle. In addition, east-to-west traffic will be down to one lane in each direction from Oak Knoll Road to County Road North 600 East, affecting travel between Michigan City and South Bend.