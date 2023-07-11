CHESTERTON — Capital projects are in full swing in Duneland School Corp., with every school in the district, except one, currently getting additions and renovations.

Work on Bailly, Brummitt, Jackson and Liberty elementary schools began this summer. The buildings will have head-to-toe renovations in the classrooms, and have spaces for individualized and small group instruction, as well as more student support spaces such as counselors’ offices, calming spaces and special education services.

Additional work on Brummitt, Jackson and Liberty will eliminate the pod configuration of classrooms. According to the district, this is to improve safety for students and staff, as the current configuration doesn’t allow teachers to easily secure their classrooms in an emergency. Superintendent Chip Pettit explained that the current setup had students enter one classroom to enter another one.

The renovations on the four elementary schools are set to be completed by next summer.

Construction of the new Yost Elementary has been underway since spring of 2022. The $28 million project is being built on the school’s current site. The new school will be farther from the interstate and have separate entries and exits for cars and buses. It will also have similar instructional and student support spaces being added at the rest of the elementary schools.

The first phase of construction is slated to be done by this fall.

Liberty and Westchester intermediate schools are being expanded as the district plans to close Chesterton Middle School. Both schools are being renovated to house students in grades five through eight. While these students will be on the same campus at both schools, grades five and six and seven and eight will be separated through a school-within-a-school concept.

“All students will have some shared spaces, but schedules will be created to ensure a 5th grade student is not eating lunch with an 8th grade student,” the district wrote on its website.

Work on Liberty and Westchester is set to be completed by this winter.

Scott Cherry, senior vice president of Skillman Corp., which is managing the construction, said they hope to have the schools ready for teachers as early as possible. “We’re gonna need every minute we can get and probably see some nights going on,” Cherry told the Duneland School Board on Monday.

Originally, Chesterton High School was slated to have renovations and additions to its performing arts wing, a new addition on the southeast part of the building and a field house expansion. However, according to Duneland School Corp. Public Relations Director Bridget Martinson, the district did not move forward with any renovations on the high school because of increased costs due to inflation.