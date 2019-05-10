A pump at the Munster Marathon gas station at 9451 Calumet Ave. is labeled as out of service. A total of six stations in three communities were found to have water in their gas supply due to recent rains and flooding.
Multiple gas stations in three Region communities have been affected by a rash of gas contamination, closing down some pumps for more than a month and wreaking havoc on unlucky consumers' cars.
The recent flooding that has caused issues on local roads also hit Northwest Indiana gas pumps. With the rain and snow saturating the ground, water seeped into some gas lines in the past few weeks, according to Mariel Chambers, Lake County inspector for the Lake County Weights and Measures Department.
Beginning April 27, contaminated gas reports started rolling into the county inspector. A total of six gas stations in three communities tested positive for water in the gas.
Two were in Hobart, two were in Munster and two were in Gary, Chambers said.
“Some areas had more issues than others, like Munster, because it has a high flood risk,” Chambers said.
Chambers said the water contamination wasn't the fault of the individual gas stations or gas distributors. Most of the gas stations have since taken care of the blight and have been approved to reopen, while others are still left in the lurch.
The gas pumps at the Munster Marathon at 9451 Calumet Ave. in Munster and the Love's Travel Stop at 3150 Grant St. in Gary are both closed for the next six weeks, Chambers said Friday. However, the convenience stores at both locations are still open. The two gas stations will have to do some repairs on their underground equipment before they will be able to reopen their pumps.
Nick Paunovich, of Schererville, said his daughter got gas at the Munster Marathon on May 1, and the next day her vehicle stalled. Since then, Paunovich reached out to the Good Oil Company to get compensation for repairs.
“They said they'd honor the repair claims and reimburse for the car rental,” Paunovich said.
Tom Fisher, wholesale representative of Good Oil Company, said the company has been in communication with those who have valid claims.
“We're on track with customer's claims,” Fisher said. “Our feedback from customers has been great. They've thanked us for being responsive and getting their issues fixed as soon as possible.”
Consumers who suspected they filled up on bad gas called the Lake County Weights and Measures Department, which then sent inspectors to take samples of the fuel at potentially contaminated gas stations.
State inspectors also performed secondary tests. Chambers said in some instances, there was as much as 7 to 8 inches of water in the gas samples. Once contamination is found, the gas station must shut down and empty all gas lines, Chambers said. An entirely new shipment of gas is then brought in and inspected before the gas station can reopen.
Chambers said if anyone in Lake County suspects contaminated gas is causing car problems, they should call her department at 219-755-3680. If the inspected station is found to have contaminated gas, the department will give the report to the consumer, and the consumer will have to contact the gas station for compensation or pursue legal action, Chambers said.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
