Lake Michigan sunset

Lake Michigan sunsets are popular subjects for Northwest Indiana photographers.

 Doug Ross, The Times

CHESTERTON — A contamination advisory has been issued for an Indiana Dunes State Park swim area in Chesterton.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued the alert Saturday for Indiana Dunes State Park West Beach. 

The advisory said high bacteria levels were found on Tuesday and levels continued to be high on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The area is mainly a parking lot along the shoreline and is not to be confused with Indiana Dunes National Park's West Beach in Gary, said Indiana Dunes National Park Ranger Steve Rossi. All of Indiana Dunes National Park beaches are open for swimming and no advisories have been issued, Rossi said.

No other Indiana Dunes State Park beaches had advisories Saturday.

Breaking News/Crime Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.